Tired of crowded North Indian hill stations? Explore South India's 7 must-visit gems
If you're tired of the chaotic crowds jamming North India's famous hill stations like Shimla and Manali, it's time to look beyond.
Ooty (Tamil Nadu)
Nicknamed the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty, also called Udhagamandalam, enchants at 2,240m in the Nilgiris with its colonial charm, pine forests, and misty blue hills.
The best time to visit is October-June, peaking March-June (15-25°C) for summer escapes, flower shows at Botanical Gardens (May), and clear treks, monsoons (July-Sep) bring lush waterfalls but slippery roads. Major attractions include the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train chugging through eucalyptus groves a UNESCO site, boating on Ooty Lake amid rolling hills, and Doddabetta Peak for panoramic 360° views.
Explore the Government Botanical Garden's 20-million-year-old fossil tree and rare orchids, Pykara Falls/Lake for speedboat thrills, and Tea Gardens/Museum for tastings.
Just 90km from Coimbatore, it's ideal for 2-3 days of heritage, nature, and cool 5-15°C nights. (Image: X)
Kodaikanal, Dindigul (Tamil Nadu)
The "Princess of Hill Stations" at 2,133m in Palani Hills charms with star-shaped Kodaikanal Lake and misty pines.
Best time to visit is during Oct-Mar (10-20°C peak Dec-Feb) for boating races and clear views, avoid Jul-Sep monsoons.
The top spots include Kodaikanal Lake boating, Coaker's Walk vistas, Bryant Park flowers, Pillar Rocks cliffs, Guna Caves adventure, Silver Cascade Falls, and Dolphin's Nose viewpoint. 3-hr drive from Madurai/Coimbatore for 2-day escapes. (Image: X)
Yercud, Selam (Tamil Nadu)
Yercaud is a serene hill station in Tamil Nadu, India, located in the Shevaroyan Hills in the Eastern Ghats, just 28-30 km away from Salem city. At 1,515 meters elevation, it's nicknamed the "Jewel of the South" or "Poor Man's Ooty" for its lush forests, coffee and orange plantations, and cooler climate. The best time to visit this lesser-known place is from October to March. (Credit: Tamil Tourism)
Wayanad (Kerala)
Wayanad's lush 700-2,100m Western Ghats plateau blends wildlife sanctuaries, caves, and waterfalls in dense forests. Suited best from October to May, for treks and safaris, monsoon Jun-Sep boosts falls but risks leeches/landslides.
Major attractions include Edakkal Caves' prehistoric carvings, Chembra Peak heart-shaped trek, Pookode Lake boating, Banasura Sagar Dam (Asia's largest earth dam), Meenmutty & Soochipara Falls, Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary for elephants/tigers, and Kuruva Island bamboo rafting. A suited 3-hr drive from Calicut, perfect for a 2-3 day wildlife escape. (Credit: X)
Coorg (Karnataka)
Known as the "Scotland of India" at 1,150m, Coorg charms with coffee estates and misty hills. The best time to visit is during Oct-Mar (15-28°C), with top destinations like, Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat sunsets, Namdroling Temple, Dubare elephants, Iruppu Falls, Mandalpatti jeeps, and Tadiandamol Peak. It can be easily reached after a 5-hr drive from Bangalore, ideal for a 3-day getaway from the bustling city life. (Credit: X)
Munnar (Kerala)
Nestled at 1,600m elevation in Idukki district, Munnar captivates as Kerala's emerald tea plantation haven, with rolling hills, misty mornings, and crisp 15-25°C air drawing nature lovers.
The best time to visit is October-February, when blooming Neelakurinji flowers light up valleys, trails stay clear, and festivals thrive; avoid July-August monsoons prone to landslides.
Must-see spots include Eravikulam National Park for spotting rare Nilgiri Tahr and trekking South India's highest peak, Anamudi, and visiting Mattupetty Dam for boating amid estates with Echo Point nearby, the Tea Museum tracing colonial tea legacy, and Top Station's breathtaking Western Ghats panoramas. Just a scenic 4-hour drive from Kochi, it's ideal for 2-3 day escapes blending adventure, serenity, and South Indian hospitality. (Credit: X)
Chikmagalur (Karnataka)
Chikmagalur, Karnataka's coffee cradle at an elevation of 1,090m in the Western Ghats, offers misty peaks and cascading falls.
With temperatures ranging from 15-28°C from September to March and the peak in Dec-Feb for treks and blooms.
From Mullayanagiri Peak (Karnataka's highest), Hebbe Falls, Baba Budangiri hills, Jhari Falls, Hirekolale Lake, and Coffee Museum, the place is best for a weekend getaway, and can be reached in just 4-hr drive from Bangalore. (Credit: X)
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