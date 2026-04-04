Tired of crowded North Indian hill stations? Explore South India's 7 must-visit gems

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Ooty (Tamil Nadu)

Nicknamed the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty, also called Udhagamandalam, enchants at 2,240m in the Nilgiris with its colonial charm, pine forests, and misty blue hills.

The best time to visit is October-June, peaking March-June (15-25°C) for summer escapes, flower shows at Botanical Gardens (May), and clear treks, monsoons (July-Sep) bring lush waterfalls but slippery roads. Major attractions include the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train chugging through eucalyptus groves a UNESCO site, boating on Ooty Lake amid rolling hills, and Doddabetta Peak for panoramic 360° views.

Explore the Government Botanical Garden's 20-million-year-old fossil tree and rare orchids, Pykara Falls/Lake for speedboat thrills, and Tea Gardens/Museum for tastings.

Just 90km from Coimbatore, it's ideal for 2-3 days of heritage, nature, and cool 5-15°C nights. (Image: X)