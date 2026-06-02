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NewsPhotosTop 10 abandoned cities in India: From Bhangarh to Dhanushkodi, explore India’s most mysterious ghost towns
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Top 10 abandoned cities in India: From Bhangarh to Dhanushkodi, explore India’s most mysterious ghost towns

Updated:Jun 02, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
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Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

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Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Known as India's most famous haunted town, Bhangarh was abandoned centuries ago and is surrounded by legends of curses and paranormal stories.

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Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

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Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

Destroyed by a devastating cyclone in 1964, Dhanushkodi remains one of India's most dramatic abandoned settlements.

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Kuldhara, Rajasthan

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Kuldhara, Rajasthan

A deserted village near Jaisalmer believed to have been abandoned overnight by its residents over 200 years ago.

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Ross Island

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Ross Island

Once the British administrative headquarters in the Andamans, the island now contains abandoned colonial buildings reclaimed by nature.

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Lavasa, Maharashtra

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Lavasa, Maharashtra

A modern planned city that became partly deserted after financial difficulties and stalled infrastructure projects.

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Lakhpat, Gujarat

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Lakhpat, Gujarat

A once-thriving port city that declined after an earthquake altered trade routes and river systems.

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Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

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Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

Built by Mughal Emperor Akbar, the city was abandoned within decades, reportedly because of water scarcity.

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Shettihalli, Karnataka

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Shettihalli, Karnataka

Famous for its partially submerged Gothic church, the area became deserted after the construction of the Hemavati Dam.

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Chandori, Maharashtra

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Chandori, Maharashtra

A lesser-known settlement affected by migration and changing local economic conditions, leaving parts abandoned.

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Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

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Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

Once a flourishing medieval city, Mandu today is known for its magnificent ruins, palaces, and deserted royal structures.

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Top 10 abandoned cities in India
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