Top 10 abandoned cities in India: From Bhangarh to Dhanushkodi, explore India’s most mysterious ghost towns
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Known as India's most famous haunted town, Bhangarh was abandoned centuries ago and is surrounded by legends of curses and paranormal stories.
Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu
Destroyed by a devastating cyclone in 1964, Dhanushkodi remains one of India's most dramatic abandoned settlements.
Kuldhara, Rajasthan
A deserted village near Jaisalmer believed to have been abandoned overnight by its residents over 200 years ago.
Ross Island
Once the British administrative headquarters in the Andamans, the island now contains abandoned colonial buildings reclaimed by nature.
Lavasa, Maharashtra
A modern planned city that became partly deserted after financial difficulties and stalled infrastructure projects.
Lakhpat, Gujarat
A once-thriving port city that declined after an earthquake altered trade routes and river systems.
Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh
Built by Mughal Emperor Akbar, the city was abandoned within decades, reportedly because of water scarcity.
Shettihalli, Karnataka
Famous for its partially submerged Gothic church, the area became deserted after the construction of the Hemavati Dam.
Chandori, Maharashtra
A lesser-known settlement affected by migration and changing local economic conditions, leaving parts abandoned.
Mandu, Madhya Pradesh
Once a flourishing medieval city, Mandu today is known for its magnificent ruins, palaces, and deserted royal structures.
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