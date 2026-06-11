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Top 10 career options in commerce stream after class 12 with high salary

Choosing the right career path after Class 12 is one of the most important decisions for commerce students. While traditional options such as Chartered Accountancy and BCom remain popular, emerging fields in finance, business analytics, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship have expanded career opportunities for commerce graduates.
Here are the top 10 career options for commerce students after Class 12, along with their course duration and career prospects.

Updated:Jun 11, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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Chartered Accountant (CA)

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Chartered Accountant (CA)

One of the most sought-after careers in commerce, Chartered Accountants handle auditing, taxation, financial planning, and business advisory services. Course Duration: 4.5–5 years (approximately) Career Opportunities: Auditor, Tax Consultant, Financial Advisor, CFO

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Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

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Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

BCom provides a strong foundation in accounting, economics, taxation, and business management. Course Duration: 3 years Career Opportunities: Accountant, Financial Analyst, Banking Professional, Higher Studies

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Company Secretary (CS)

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Company Secretary (CS)

Company Secretaries ensure compliance with corporate laws and act as key advisors to company boards. Course Duration: 3–4 years Career Opportunities: Corporate Compliance Officer, Legal Advisor, Company Secretary

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Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

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Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

BBA equips students with managerial and leadership skills and serves as a stepping stone for MBA programmes. Course Duration: 3 years Career Opportunities: Business Development Executive, Marketing Manager, HR Professional

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Cost and Management Accountant (CMA)

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Cost and Management Accountant (CMA)

CMA professionals specialise in cost management, budgeting, and financial strategy. Course Duration: 3–4 years Career Opportunities: Cost Accountant, Financial Controller, Budget Analyst

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Bachelor of Economics (BA Economics)

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Bachelor of Economics (BA Economics)

Economics graduates study market trends, public policy, and economic systems. Course Duration: 3 years Career Opportunities: Economist, Research Analyst, Policy Consultant

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Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

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Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

BMS focuses on business administration, entrepreneurship, and organisational management. Course Duration: 3 years Career Opportunities: Management Consultant, Business Analyst, Operations Executive

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Digital Marketing

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Digital Marketing

With businesses increasingly moving online, digital marketing has emerged as a promising career option. Course Duration: 6 months to 2 years (certificate, diploma, or degree programmes) Career Opportunities: SEO Specialist, Social Media Manager, Content Strategist, Digital Marketer

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Bachelor of Financial Markets (BFM)

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Bachelor of Financial Markets (BFM)

This course focuses on stock markets, investment management, and financial services. Course Duration: 3 years Career Opportunities: Investment Banker, Stock Market Analyst, Wealth Manager

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Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF)

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Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF)

BAF offers specialised knowledge in accounting, taxation, auditing, and finance. Course Duration: 3 years Career Opportunities: Financial Analyst, Tax Consultant, Auditor

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Top 10 career options in commerce stream after class 12
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