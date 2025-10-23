photoDetails

Top 10 Countries Offering The World's Highest Average Income Per Person In 2025

As global economies shift, a few nations continue to lead in average income, reflecting robust financial stability, strong corporate wages, and high living standards. From Switzerland’s precision-driven wealth to Singapore’s dynamic growth, these top 10 countries highlight where prosperity reaches the average citizen most effectively.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 07:23 PM IST

1. Switzerland 1 / 10 Switzerland – Renowned for its finance and innovation sectors, it boasts average monthly earnings near $8,218, supported by high living standards and a balanced work-life culture.

2. Luxembourg 2 / 10 Luxembourg – A European powerhouse with strong banking and steel industries, it offers average income around $6,740, benefiting from its small but wealthy population.

3. United States 3 / 10 United States – Driven by technology and finance, Americans earn roughly $6,562 monthly on average, reflecting a high consumer base and diverse economic strength.

4. Iceland 4 / 10 Iceland – With an average of $6,548 monthly, Iceland combines sustainable tourism and energy exports to support high-income living for its small population.

5. Norway 5 / 10 Norway – Fuelled by its oil wealth and welfare state, Norway's $5,772 average income provides citizens with exceptional healthcare and education services.

6. Denmark 6 / 10 Denmark – Known for its social equality and green policies, Danes enjoy $5,749 average income and one of the world's happiest lifestyles.​

7. Canada 7 / 10 Canada – Canadians earn an average of $5,188 per month, supported by strong industries like energy, technology, and healthcare.

8. Ireland 8 / 10 Ireland – With a booming tech hub, Ireland's $4,729 average income benefits from multinational investment and skilled workforces.

9. Netherlands 9 / 10 Netherlands – Generating $4,688 per month on average, the Dutch economy thrives on trade, digital innovation, and top-tier infrastructure.​