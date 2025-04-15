Top 10 Countries With Highest Vegetarian Population: India's Rank And Percentage Will SURPRISE You!
Top 10 Countries With Highest Vegetarian Population: Check out the countries with the highest percentages of vegetarians, according to data available in World Animal Foundation and World Atlas.com
India (42%)
India is ranks top in the world with 38% of the total population being vegetarians, according to World Animal Foundation. Vegetarianism and vegan diet practices varies depending upon cultural or religious traditions as well.
Israil (13%)
In Israel 13% of the population are vegetarians. The country has been a leader in the vegetarian movement in the Middle East.
Taiwan (12%)
As per World Atlas report, 12% of Taiwan’s population eat vegetarian diet.
Italy (10%)
Italy has one of the highest rates of vegetarianism in Europe at 10% of the whole population.
Austria (9%)
Austria has a 9% vegetarianism rate according to World Animal Foundation.
Germany (9 %)
Much like Austria, Germany also has a 9 percent population of vegetarians. Plant-based diet is preferred by vegetarians due to environmental protection, animal rights, and health benefits.
United Kingdom (9%)
In 2024, the percentage increased to 7%, from the previous year’s almost 6%. This constitutes 14% of those abstaining from meat consumption. But other surveys suggest a total of 9% of the UK population turning vegetarian, as per World Animal Foundation originally citing Statista data.
Brazil (8%)
The only South American nation on the list is Brazil with a rate of 8% vegetarians.
Ireland (6%)
Ireland has 5-6% of the population turning to vegetarianism.
Australia (5%)
According to World Atlas report, vegetarians in Australia are steadily increasing, and currently sits at 5.5% of the total population. Als, every year from 1-7 October, the country observes 'Vegetarian Week'.
