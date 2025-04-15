Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Countries With Highest Vegetarian Population: India's Rank And Percentage Will SURPRISE You!
Top 10 Countries With Highest Vegetarian Population: India's Rank And Percentage Will SURPRISE You!

Top 10 Countries With Highest Vegetarian Population: Check out the countries with the highest percentages of vegetarians, according to data available in World Animal Foundation and World Atlas.com

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India (42%)

1/10
India (42%)

India is ranks top in the world with 38% of the total population being vegetarians, according to World Animal Foundation. Vegetarianism and vegan diet practices varies depending upon cultural or religious traditions as well. 

Israil (13%)

2/10
Israil (13%)

In Israel 13% of the population are vegetarians. The country has been a leader in the vegetarian movement in the Middle East.

Taiwan (12%)

3/10
Taiwan (12%)

As per World Atlas report, 12% of Taiwan’s population eat vegetarian diet.

Italy (10%)

4/10
Italy (10%)

Italy has one of the highest rates of vegetarianism in Europe at 10% of the whole population. 

Austria (9%)

5/10
Austria (9%)

Austria has a 9% vegetarianism rate according to World Animal Foundation.

Germany (9 %)

6/10
Germany (9 %)

Much like Austria, Germany also has a 9 percent population of vegetarians. Plant-based diet is preferred by vegetarians due to environmental protection, animal rights, and health benefits. 

United Kingdom (9%)

7/10
United Kingdom (9%)

In 2024, the percentage increased to 7%, from the previous year’s almost 6%. This constitutes 14% of those abstaining from meat consumption. But other surveys suggest a total of 9% of the UK population turning vegetarian, as per World Animal Foundation originally citing Statista data.

Brazil (8%)

8/10
Brazil (8%)

The only South American nation on the list is Brazil with a rate of 8% vegetarians. 

Ireland (6%)

9/10
Ireland (6%)

Ireland has 5-6% of the population turning to vegetarianism.

Australia (5%)

10/10
Australia (5%)

According to World Atlas report, vegetarians in Australia are  steadily increasing, and currently sits at 5.5% of the total population. Als, every year from 1-7 October, the country observes 'Vegetarian Week'.

