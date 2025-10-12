Top 10 Fastest Growing Economies Of 2025: India Roars At 6.2%, China At 4%, US At 1.8%

photoDetails

english

Top 10 Fastest Growing Economies 2025: When we think of economic growth, countries like China, the US, or Germany often come to mind. But growth isn’t just about size—it’s about how quickly an economy is expanding. Measured by GDP percentage change, higher growth rates show which countries are gaining the most momentum. Here’s a look at the Top 10 Fastest Growing Economies in 2025.

(Data Source: International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook | Data as of May 26, 2025)