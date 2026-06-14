/Looking for B.Com seat through CUET? These 10 government colleges should be on your list

CUET UG 2026: With the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) becoming the gateway to undergraduate admissions in central and several state universities, commerce aspirants are increasingly looking for the best B.Com colleges that accept CUET scores. From prestigious Delhi University colleges to leading central universities, students now have multiple options for pursuing Bachelor of Commerce programmes through a single entrance exam. Here is a look at some of the top government colleges and institutions offering B.Com admissions through CUET scores.