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  • /Looking for B.Com seat through CUET? These 10 government colleges should be on your list

Looking for B.Com seat through CUET? These 10 government colleges should be on your list

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:08 PM IST

CUET UG 2026: With the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) becoming the gateway to undergraduate admissions in central and several state universities, commerce aspirants are increasingly looking for the best B.Com colleges that accept CUET scores. From prestigious Delhi University colleges to leading central universities, students now have multiple options for pursuing Bachelor of Commerce programmes through a single entrance exam. Here is a look at some of the top government colleges and institutions offering B.Com admissions through CUET scores.

 

CUET UG 2026: With the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) becoming the gateway to undergraduate admissions in central and several state universities, commerce aspirants are increasingly looking for the best B.Com colleges that accept CUET scores. From prestigious Delhi University colleges to leading central universities, students now have multiple options for pursuing Bachelor of Commerce programmes through a single entrance exam. Here is a look at some of the top government colleges and institutions offering B.Com admissions through CUET scores.

 

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University1/10

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University

Widely regarded as India's premier commerce college, SRCC remains the top choice among B.Com aspirants. The college is known for its strong academic reputation, impressive placements, and extensive alumni network.

 

Hindu College, Delhi University2/10

Hindu College, Delhi University

Hindu College is among the most sought-after institutions under Delhi University. The college offers B.Com (Hons.) and is known for academic excellence, vibrant campus life, and strong placement opportunities.

 

Hansraj College, Delhi University3/10

Hansraj College, Delhi University

Hansraj College has emerged as one of the leading destinations for commerce education. It offers quality faculty, modern infrastructure, and strong industry exposure for students pursuing commerce courses. 

 

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)4/10

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

One of India's premier women's colleges, LSR offers excellent academic opportunities in commerce and related disciplines. The institution is consistently ranked among the country's top colleges

 

Kirori Mal College (KMC), Delhi University5/10

Kirori Mal College (KMC), Delhi University

KMC is known for its academic environment and active student community. The college remains a preferred choice among students seeking B.Com admissions through CUET.

 

Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University6/10

Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University

Popularly known as Venky, the college has built a strong reputation for commerce education and offers good placement opportunities alongside academics. 

 

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University7/10

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University

The college is recognised for its commerce and management programmes and continues to attract high-performing CUET candidates every year. 

 

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)8/10

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

One of India's oldest and most prestigious central universities, BHU offers quality commerce education and remains a preferred destination for students from across the country.

 

Gargi College, Delhi University9/10

Gargi College, Delhi University

Gargi College has established itself as a leading institution for women seeking higher education in commerce, arts and sciences through CUET admissions. 

 

University of Allahabad10/10

University of Allahabad

Known for its academic heritage, the University of Allahabad offers B.Com programmes through CUET and attracts students from across northern India. 

 

TAGS:
top b com colleges in india government
CUET UG 2026
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