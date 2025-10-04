Top 10 Largest-Biggest Railway Stations In India 2025
Top 10 Biggest Railway Stations In India 2025: The Indian Railways boasts of one of the world's largest rail network with thousands of stations. It operates over 12,000 trains daily carrying millions of passengers. But did you know that India is home to some of the largest and busiest railway stations in the world too? These hubs are massive not only in terms of platforms and land area but also in the sheer number of people they serve every single day. Many of them date back over a century, carrying both historical importance and modern-day significance. Let’s take a tour through ten of the largest railway stations in India and see what makes each stand out.
1. Howrah Junction (West Bengal)
Located in Howrah, across the Hooghly River from Kolkata, Howrah Junction is widely regarded as the largest railway station in India. With 23 platforms and more than 25 tracks, it handles over a million passengers daily. Opened in 1854, it is also one of the oldest major railway stations in the country and today serves as a central hub for both the Eastern and South Eastern Railway zones.
2. Sealdah Railway Station (Kolkata, West Bengal)
Sealdah Station, in central Kolkata, is the second-largest in India and one of the busiest in terms of passenger traffic. It has 21 platforms and 28 tracks, with more than 1.5 million people passing through each day. The station, which opened in 1862, is divided into three terminal sections—North, Main, and South—catering to both suburban commuters and long-distance travelers.
3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, is not only one of the largest stations in India but also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With 18 platforms, it manages a mix of suburban and long-distance services. Built in the late 19th century in the Victorian Gothic Revival style, it remains both a historic landmark and a bustling transport hub.
4. Chennai Central Railway Station (Tamil Nadu)
Chennai Central is the main gateway to southern India. This landmark station has 17 platforms, handling an enormous volume of long-distance, regional, and suburban trains every day. Built during the colonial era, its red-brick façade is one of Chennai’s most iconic structures, and the station continues to be a vital connection point for rail travel across the country.
5. New Delhi Railway Station (Delhi)
In the nation’s capital, New Delhi Railway Station stands as one of the busiest and most important rail hubs. It has 16 platforms that see constant movement of trains from every corner of India. Known for having one of the world’s largest route relay interlocking systems, it plays a critical role in managing heavy traffic and remains a lifeline for daily commuters and long-distance passengers alike.
6. Ahmedabad Junction (Gujarat)
Ahmedabad Junction, one of the oldest stations in Gujarat, opened in 1863 and today stands as a major node of the Western Railway zone. With 12 platforms, it serves trains traveling across western India and beyond. The station’s importance continues to grow as Ahmedabad expands its role as a commercial and cultural hub.
7. Kharagpur Junction (West Bengal)
Kharagpur Junction, in West Bengal, is famous for having one of the longest railway platforms in India. With 12 platforms, it connects key east–west and north–south routes, handling both passenger and freight traffic. Its strategic position and record-setting platform make it one of the most remarkable railway stations in the country.
8. Kanpur Central (Uttar Pradesh)
Kanpur Central, located in Uttar Pradesh, is among the busiest stations in northern India. Opened in 1930, it has 10 platforms and as many as 28 tracks, making it a crucial junction for trains crossing the region. The station’s architectural style blends indigenous design with colonial influences, reflecting the city’s rich history while meeting the demands of modern travel.
9. Prayagraj Junction (Uttar Pradesh)
Prayagraj Junction, formerly known as Allahabad Junction, is one of the key stations of the North Central Railway. With around 10 platforms, it becomes especially important during events such as the Kumbh Mela, when millions of pilgrims travel through the city. Its historic roots and strategic location have made it a major connection point for routes across northern and central India.
10. Vijayawada Junction (Andhra Pradesh)
Vijayawada Junction in Andhra Pradesh is a vital rail hub for southern and eastern India. It has 10 platforms and 24 tracks, supporting a heavy flow of trains on important east–west routes. Plans for redevelopment are underway to upgrade the station and expand its capacity, ensuring it continues to meet the needs of one of India’s fastest-growing regions.
