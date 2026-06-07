Top 10 medical colleges in India through NEET
Choosing the right medical college is one of the most important decisions for NEET aspirants. While securing a good rank in NEET UG is the first step, selecting a reputed institution can significantly influence academic training, clinical exposure, research opportunities and future career prospects. Here's top 10 medical colleges based on NIRF ranking.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
AIIMS Delhi continues its dominance by securing the No. 1 position in the NIRF Medical Rankings 2025 with an overall score of 91.80. Known for its world-class faculty, cutting-edge research and extensive patient inflow, AIIMS remains the dream destination for most NEET toppers.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
PGIMER secured the second position in the rankings. Although primarily known for postgraduate education and research, it remains one of India's most prestigious medical institutions and a benchmark for medical excellence.
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
JIPMER is among the most sought-after government medical institutions in the country. It offers quality education, strong research infrastructure and extensive clinical exposure.
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow
Located in Uttar Pradesh, SGPGIMS has consistently featured among India's leading medical institutions due to its research output, healthcare services and specialised medical training.
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
The Institute of Medical Sciences at BHU remains one of the most preferred choices for NEET candidates. Its strong academic reputation, experienced faculty and affordable fee structure make it a highly competitive option.
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru
NIMHANS is India's premier institution for mental health and neurosciences. While it is best known for specialised education and research, it continues to rank among the country's top medical institutions.
King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
KGMU is one of India's oldest and most respected medical universities. It offers excellent clinical exposure through its associated hospitals and attracts students from across the country.
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