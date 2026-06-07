Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3053525https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/top-10-medical-colleges-in-india-through-neet-3053525
NewsPhotosTop 10 medical colleges in India through NEET
photoDetails

Top 10 medical colleges in India through NEET

Choosing the right medical college is one of the most important decisions for NEET aspirants. While securing a good rank in NEET UG is the first step, selecting a reputed institution can significantly influence academic training, clinical exposure, research opportunities and future career prospects. Here's top 10 medical colleges based on NIRF ranking.

 

Updated:Jun 07, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

1/7
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

AIIMS Delhi continues its dominance by securing the No. 1 position in the NIRF Medical Rankings 2025 with an overall score of 91.80. Known for its world-class faculty, cutting-edge research and extensive patient inflow, AIIMS remains the dream destination for most NEET toppers.

 

Follow Us

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

2/7
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

PGIMER secured the second position in the rankings. Although primarily known for postgraduate education and research, it remains one of India's most prestigious medical institutions and a benchmark for medical excellence. 

 

Follow Us

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

3/7
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

JIPMER is among the most sought-after government medical institutions in the country. It offers quality education, strong research infrastructure and extensive clinical exposure.

 

Follow Us

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

4/7
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Located in Uttar Pradesh, SGPGIMS has consistently featured among India's leading medical institutions due to its research output, healthcare services and specialised medical training. 

 

Follow Us

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

5/7
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

The Institute of Medical Sciences at BHU remains one of the most preferred choices for NEET candidates. Its strong academic reputation, experienced faculty and affordable fee structure make it a highly competitive option.

 

Follow Us

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

6/7
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

NIMHANS is India's premier institution for mental health and neurosciences. While it is best known for specialised education and research, it continues to rank among the country's top medical institutions.

 

Follow Us

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

7/7
King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

KGMU is one of India's oldest and most respected medical universities. It offers excellent clinical exposure through its associated hospitals and attracts students from across the country. 

 

Follow Us
Top medical colleges through NEET
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Most centuries by Indian openers in test cricket
7 Indian openers with most Test hundreds: Sunil Gavaskar on top, Gautam Gambhir at 5th, KL Rahul at...; check full list
camera icon11
title
Shilpa Shinde
Nine years later, Shilpa Shinde admits complaint was false: A timeline of the actress' sexual harassment case and recent revelation
camera icon8
title
Suryakumar Yadav sacked
4 India T20 World Cup 2026 winners dropped for upcoming T20Is, Asian Games 2026: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and...
camera icon12
title
offbeat destinations India
Not Goa, not Manali: 10 non-crowded offbeat destinations in India to visit in June 2026
camera icon7
title
Auto news
Car AC not cooling properly? Try these 7 checks at home before spending Rs 2,000 at repair shop