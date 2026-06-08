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NewsPhotosTop 10 medical courses other than MBBS: High-demand career options after Class 12
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Top 10 medical courses other than MBBS: High-demand career options after Class 12

MBBS is often considered the most prestigious medical course in India. However, with increasing demand for skilled professionals across hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmaceutical companies, and rehabilitation facilities, several medical and allied health science courses offer excellent career opportunities. Here are the top 10 medical courses students can pursue after Class 12.

Updated:Jun 08, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
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Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

1/10
Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Duration: 5 years (including internship)

Career Options

Dentist Orthodontist Oral Surgeon Dental Consultant Academician
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Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

2/10
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Duration: 5.5 years

Career Options

Ayurvedic Doctor Wellness Consultant Medical Officer Researcher Healthcare Entrepreneur
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Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

3/10
Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS

Duration: 5.5 years

Career Options

Homeopathic Doctor Clinical Practitioner Research Associate Medical Consultant
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Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

4/10
Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Duration: 4.5 years

Career Options

Physiotherapist Sports Therapist Rehabilitation Specialist Fitness Consultant
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BSc Nursing

5/10
BSc Nursing

Duration: 4 years

Career Options

Registered Nurse ICU Nurse Nurse Educator Public Health Nurse
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Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)

6/10
Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)

Duration: 4 years

Career Options

Pharmacist Drug Inspector Clinical Research Associate Pharmaceutical Scientist
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Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT)

7/10
Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT)

Duration: 4.5 years

Career Options

Occupational Therapist Rehabilitation Consultant Special Needs Therapist Healthcare Specialist
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Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT)

8/10
Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT)

Duration: 3–4 years

Career Options

Medical Lab Technologist Pathology Technician Laboratory Manager Research Assistant
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Bachelor of Optometry (B.Optom)

9/10
Bachelor of Optometry (B.Optom)

Duration: 4 years

Career Options

Optometrist Vision Therapist Eye Care Consultant Clinical Specialist
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Bachelor of Science in Radiology and Imaging Technology

10/10
Bachelor of Science in Radiology and Imaging Technology

Duration: 3–4 years

Career Options

Radiology Technologist MRI Technician CT Scan Specialist Diagnostic Imaging Expert

 

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Top 10 medical courses other than MBBS
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