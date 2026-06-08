Top 10 medical courses other than MBBS: High-demand career options after Class 12
MBBS is often considered the most prestigious medical course in India. However, with increasing demand for skilled professionals across hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmaceutical companies, and rehabilitation facilities, several medical and allied health science courses offer excellent career opportunities. Here are the top 10 medical courses students can pursue after Class 12.
Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)
Duration: 5 years (including internship)
Career OptionsDentist Orthodontist Oral Surgeon Dental Consultant Academician
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
Duration: 5.5 years
Career OptionsAyurvedic Doctor Wellness Consultant Medical Officer Researcher Healthcare Entrepreneur
Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
Duration: 5.5 years
Career OptionsHomeopathic Doctor Clinical Practitioner Research Associate Medical Consultant
Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)
Duration: 4.5 years
Career OptionsPhysiotherapist Sports Therapist Rehabilitation Specialist Fitness Consultant
BSc Nursing
Duration: 4 years
Career OptionsRegistered Nurse ICU Nurse Nurse Educator Public Health Nurse
Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)
Duration: 4 years
Career OptionsPharmacist Drug Inspector Clinical Research Associate Pharmaceutical Scientist
Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT)
Duration: 4.5 years
Career OptionsOccupational Therapist Rehabilitation Consultant Special Needs Therapist Healthcare Specialist
Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT)
Duration: 3–4 years
Career OptionsMedical Lab Technologist Pathology Technician Laboratory Manager Research Assistant
Bachelor of Optometry (B.Optom)
Duration: 4 years
Career OptionsOptometrist Vision Therapist Eye Care Consultant Clinical Specialist
Bachelor of Science in Radiology and Imaging Technology
Duration: 3–4 years
Career OptionsRadiology Technologist MRI Technician CT Scan Specialist Diagnostic Imaging Expert
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