Top 10 NIRF-Ranked engineering colleges in India 2026: Check rankings, courses and admission details

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Choosing the right engineering college is one of the most important decisions for students after Class 12. The National Institutional Ranking Framework evaluates colleges in India based on teaching quality, research output, placements, infrastructure, and overall performance. These rankings help students identify the best institutes for engineering studies and future career growth.

Here is a list of the top 10 NIRF-ranked engineering colleges in India for 2026 along with their courses, eligibility, and admission process explained:- (Image Credit: AI)