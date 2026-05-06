Top 10 NIRF-Ranked engineering colleges in India 2026: Check rankings, courses and admission details
The top 10 NIRF-ranked engineering colleges in India for 2026 include premier IITs and NITs known for quality education, research, and placements. Students can check rankings, popular courses, and admission criteria like JEE Main and JEE Advanced.
NIRF-ranked colleges
Choosing the right engineering college is one of the most important decisions for students after Class 12. The National Institutional Ranking Framework evaluates colleges in India based on teaching quality, research output, placements, infrastructure, and overall performance. These rankings help students identify the best institutes for engineering studies and future career growth.
Here is a list of the top 10 NIRF-ranked engineering colleges in India for 2026 along with their courses, eligibility, and admission process explained:- (Image Credit: AI)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) (Rank 1)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and is considered the best engineering college in India. It is famous for its strong research culture, excellent faculty, and top placement opportunities. The institute offers courses like Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, and Data Science. Admission is based on Class 12 with PCM subjects and qualification in JEE Advanced, followed by JoSAA counselling. (Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Madras)
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) (Rank 2)
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is located in New Delhi and is known for its advanced labs and strong academic environment. It offers courses in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Electrical, Mechanical, and Chemical Engineering. Students must qualify JEE Advanced after Class 12 PCM to get admission through JoSAA counselling.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi)
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) (Rank 3)
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and is one of the most popular IITs. It is well known for innovation, startup culture, and excellent placements in top tech companies. Courses include CSE, Electrical, Aerospace, and Civil Engineering. Admission is through JEE Advanced and JoSAA counselling.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay)
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) (Rank 4)
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is located in Uttar Pradesh and is known for strong research and innovation in science and technology. It offers engineering branches like Mechanical, Electrical, Aerospace, and Computer Science. Admission requires JEE Advanced qualification after Class 12.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur)
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) (Rank 5)
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is the oldest IIT in India, located in West Bengal. It offers a wide range of courses including Engineering, Architecture, and Technology fields. Students need to clear JEE Advanced for admission through JoSAA counselling.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur)
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) (Rank 6)
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is located in Uttarakhand and is especially famous for Civil Engineering. It also offers Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Science courses. Admission is through JEE Advanced after completing Class 12 PCM.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee)
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) (Rank 7)
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad is a modern IIT known for its focus on research and technology innovation. It offers courses like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Computer Science, and Mechanical Engineering. Admission is based on JEE Advanced performance.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad)
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) (Rank 8)
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is located in Assam and is known for its scenic campus and strong engineering programs. It offers branches like CSE, Mechanical, Civil, and Electronics Engineering. Students must qualify JEE Advanced for admission.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati)
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Tiruchirappalli) (Rank 9)
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli is one of the top NITs in India and is located in Tamil Nadu. It offers popular courses such as Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering. Admission is based on JEE Main followed by JoSAA counselling.
(Image Credit: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli)
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi IIT (BHU) Varanasi (Rank 10)
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi is located in Uttar Pradesh and is known for its strong academic legacy and research facilities. It offers branches like Mining, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, and Computer Science Engineering. Admission is through JEE Advanced.
(Image Credit: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi)
Admission Criteria and Eligibility (Common)
To get admission in these top engineering colleges, students must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM). For IITs, students must qualify JEE Advanced, while for NITs, JEE Main qualification is required. Admission is done through the JoSAA counselling process based on rank and preferences.
These top NIRF-ranked engineering colleges in India provide excellent education, strong placements, and great career opportunities. Students aiming for admission in 2026 should focus on preparing for JEE Main and JEE Advanced. With consistent hard work and the right preparation strategy, securing a seat in these prestigious institutes is possible.
Trending Photos