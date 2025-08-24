Top 10 Richest Chief Ministers Of India: Check Where BJP, Congress CMs Rank
The list of top ten richest Chief Ministers of India includes leaders from major political parties like the BJP and Congress, offering a glimpse into the wealth of some of the country's most influential state leaders. According to a report by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), here’s a look at the top 10 richest CMs, based on their declared assets:
Chandrababu Naidu Nara, Andhra Pradesh
According to the report, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's total assets stand at Rs. 9,31,83,70,656 and his liabilities are Rs. 10,32,05,875. Meanwhile, his self-income was stated as Rs. 18,39,721. With this, the top leader from the southern state has emerged as the richest Chief Minister in India.
Party: TDP
Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh
The total assets of Pema Khandu, CM of Arunachal Pradesh, were revealed as Rs. 3,32,56,53,15,3 and his liabilities are Rs. 1,80,27,63,717.
Party: BJP
Siddaramaiah, Karnataka
Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah's assets are worth Rs. 51,93,88,910, and his liabilities are Rs. 23,76,50,976. His self-income was disclosed as Rs. 20,49,480.
Party: Congress
Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland
The report shows the assets of Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio, at Rs. 46,95,07,855 and his liabilities as Rs. 8,69,215.
Party: NDPP
Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh
Dr. Mohan Yadav, CM of Madhya Pradesh, Rs. 42,04,81,763, and his liabilities are Rs. 8,54,50,844. His self-income is Rs. 24,20,116.
Party: BJP
N. Rangasamy, Puducherry
The assets of N. Rangasamy, Puducherry CM, are Rs. 38,39,75,200, and liabilities are Rs. 1,15,00,000. The self-income of the Chief Minister is Rs. 4,90,000.
Party: All India N.R. Congress
A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy's assets are Rs. 38,39,75,200, and liabilities are Rs. 1,15,00,000. On the other hand, his self-income is Rs. 13,76,700.
Party: Congress
Hemant Soren, Jharkhand
The report shows the assets of Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, as Rs. 25,33,87,953 and liabilities as Rs. 3,92,63,081. The self income of the Chief Minister is Rs. 22,73,330.
Party: JMM
Conrad Kongkal Sangma, Meghalaya
The assets of Meghalaya CM, Conrad Kongkal Sangma, were shown as Rs. 14,06,83,315 and his liabilities are Rs. 24,13,208. Notably, his self-income is Rs. 29,57,504.
Party: NPP
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam
The assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM, are Rs. 17,27,65,162, whereas his liabilities are Rs. 3,92,63,081.
Party: BJP
Later Ranks
The latter ranks of the richest CMs in India were occupied by Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Omar Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh).
Credits
Photo Credits: All Images from ANI
