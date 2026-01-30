Top 10 universities in the world: India nowhere in first 500 varsities globally

photoDetails

The world’s top universities don’t just educate students — they reshape life trajectories, opening doors to elite careers, leadership roles, and top income brackets, making fair access critical to equality of opportunity. Interestingly, Indian universities have failed to make a spot not only in the top 10 but even in the top 500. The rankings show how universities across the world are focusing on greater research to excel academically, besides incorporating practical learnings.