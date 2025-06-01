Top 5 Longest Railway Tunnels in the World: Connecting Northern Europe To...

1 / 6

The world's longest railway tunnels include Gotthard Base Tunnel with 57.1 km in Switzerland, Seikan Tunnel with 53.9 km in Japan, Channel Tunnel with 50.5 km in France-UK, Yulhyeon Tunnel with 50.3 km in South Korea, and Songshan Lake Tunnel with 38.8 km in China, enabling faster travel and connectivity.