Top 5 Longest Railway Tunnels in the World: Connecting Northern Europe To...
The world's longest railway tunnels include Gotthard Base Tunnel with 57.1 km in Switzerland, Seikan Tunnel with 53.9 km in Japan, Channel Tunnel with 50.5 km in France-UK, Yulhyeon Tunnel with 50.3 km in South Korea, and Songshan Lake Tunnel with 38.8 km in China, enabling faster travel and connectivity.
Gotthard Base Tunnel
Gotthard Base Tunnel located in Switzerland and it stretches 57.1 kilometers, allowing for faster travel between northern and southern Europe.
Seikan Tunnel
Seikan Tunnel spanning 53.9 kilometers in Japan, it connects the islands of Honshu and Hokkaido, with 23.3 kilometers of the tunnel under the seabed.
Channel Tunnel
Channel Tunnel connecting France and the UK, this 50.5-kilometer tunnel is the longest undersea rail tunnel, facilitating travel between the two countries.
Yulhyeon Tunnel
Yulhyeon Tunnel is situated in South Korea, spanning with 50.3-kilometer enables high-speed trains to travel at 300 km/h, reducing travel time between Seoul and Pyeongtaek.
Songshan Lake Tunnel
38.8-kilometre Songshan Lake tunnel is located in China, featuring six subterranean stations and allows 31 pairs of trains to pass through daily. (Representative Image: Freepik)
