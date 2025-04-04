Top 6 Bollywood-Style Moments In Parliament During Waqf Bill: Amit Shah's Dabang Speech To Owaisi's Protest
The Waqf Bill will be required to be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent to become law.
Amit Shah's 'Dabbang' Speech
During his speech in the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah replied to a comment that 'minorities will not accept' the Waqf Bill. He said, "Kya dhamkana chahte ho bhai? Sansad ka kanoon hai sabko swikar karna hoga! (What do you want to threaten? It is a law of the Parliament, everyone has to accept it)."
Anurag Thakur's 'Na Khata, Na Bahi'
BJP MP Anurag Thakur commented that during the Congress regime the policy was that, 'khaata na bahi, jo Waqf kahe wahi sahi'.
"It is time to end and amend this. India needs liberation from the fear of Waqf because the Waqf law formed during the Congress regime meant khaata na bahi, jo Waqf kahe wahi sahi," he said.
Mallikarjun Kharge- 'Jhukunga Nahi'
While giving a fiery speech during the debate over the Waqf bill in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge gave a reply to property scam allegations and said that 'Mai Kabhi Nahi Jhukunga'.
Agar BJP ke log dara kar, mujhe jhukana chahte hai, mai kabhi nahi jhukunga (If people from BJP want me to bow down by frightening me, I will never bow down)"
Owaisi Tears The Bill
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore the copy of the Waqf Bill during his speech in the Lok Sabha and quoted an incident of Mahatma Gandhi tearing a law when he was in Africa.
He said, "Mai Gandhi ki tarah is kanoon ko fadta hoon (I tear this law like Gandhi did)."
Akhilesh Yadav's 'Kharab Hindu' Jibe
Samajwadi Party Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, during his address in the Lok Sabha said that there is a competition inside the BJP to determine who is a worse Hindu.
He said, 'Bhartiya Janta Party ke andar ek muqabala chal raha hi ki kharab Hindu kon bada hai (Who is a worse Hindu)."
Zia Ur Rehman’s ‘Wafa’ Remark
SP Leader Zia Ur Rehman said that the Muslims of the country want the development of India and also remarked that 'Jin Musalmano Ko Hindustan Se Wafa Hai Wo Aaj Desh Ke Andar Hai'.
