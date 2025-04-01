Top 7 Mango-Producing States In India
India's national fruit, the mango, belongs to the Anacardiaceae family and is the country’s most commercially significant fruit crop. Known as the "king of fruits," India boasts the largest and most diverse collection of mango cultivars which makes it a central part of Mango's agricultural heritage.
Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 264.93 thousand hectares and a production of around 4540.23 thousand metric tonnes.
Reportadely, Andhra Pradesh is the second leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 332.97 thousand hectares and a production of around 3163.32 thousand metric tonnes.
Karnataka is the third leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 192.61 thousand hectares and a production of around 1829.21 thousand metric tonnes.
Telangana is the fourth leading state in mango production, with an area of approx180.62 thousand hectares and a production of around 1681.6 thousand metric tonnes.
Bihar is the fifth leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 150.64 thousand hectares and a production of around 1479.58 thousand metric tonnes.
Gujarat is the sixth leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 153.18 thousand hectares and a production of around 1241.59 thousand metric tonnes.
Tamil Nadu is the seventh leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 160.94 thousand hectares and a production of around 1156.99 thousand metric tonnes.
According to the National Horticulture Board, India's mango exports were estimated at 45,000 tonnes, valued at Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in 2002-03. Fresh mangoes were exported to Bangladesh, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, while mango pulp was sent to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Netherlands, USA, and the UK. (Image: Freepik)
