Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2880477https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/top-7-mango-producing-states-in-india-2880477
NewsPhotosTop 7 Mango-Producing States In India
photoDetails

Top 7 Mango-Producing States In India

Updated:Apr 01, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

India's national fruit, the mango, belongs to the Anacardiaceae family and is the country’s most commercially significant fruit crop. Known as the "king of fruits," India boasts the largest and most diverse collection of mango cultivars which makes it a central part of Mango's agricultural heritage.

 

Follow Us

2/9

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 264.93 thousand hectares and a production of around 4540.23 thousand metric tonnes.

 

Follow Us

3/9

Reportadely, Andhra Pradesh is the second leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 332.97 thousand hectares and a production of around 3163.32 thousand metric tonnes.

 

Follow Us

4/9

Karnataka is the third leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 192.61 thousand hectares and a production of around 1829.21 thousand metric tonnes.

 

Follow Us

5/9

Telangana is the fourth leading state in mango production, with an area of approx180.62 thousand hectares and a production of around 1681.6 thousand metric tonnes.

Follow Us

6/9

Bihar is the fifth leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 150.64 thousand hectares and a production of around 1479.58 thousand metric tonnes.

Follow Us

7/9

Gujarat is the sixth leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 153.18 thousand hectares and a production of around 1241.59 thousand metric tonnes.

Follow Us

8/9

Tamil Nadu is the seventh leading state in mango production, with an area of approx 160.94 thousand hectares and a production of around 1156.99 thousand metric tonnes.

Follow Us

9/9

According to the National Horticulture Board, India's mango exports were estimated at 45,000 tonnes, valued at Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in 2002-03. Fresh mangoes were exported to Bangladesh, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, while mango pulp was sent to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Netherlands, USA, and the UK. (Image: Freepik)

 

Follow Us
MangoMangos
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Unified Pension Scheme
NPS To UPS Switch: Central Govt Employees Now Eligible To Opt For UPS From April 1; Know About Retirement Benefits And Migration Window
camera icon8
title
maha kumbh mela 2025
Monalisa Bhonsle: From Mala Seller To Viral Sensation, How She Became Maha Kumbh 2025’s Unexpected Star
camera icon11
title
April Fools’ Day
April Fools’ Day 2025 Around The World: 8 Countries With Most Extreme Prank Traditions
camera icon7
title
Youngest Debutants In IPL History
From Abhishek Sharma To Riyan Parag: Youngest Debutants In IPL History
camera icon8
title
Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata's Will Beneficiaries: Rs 3,800 Crore Wealth Distributed In Philanthropy, Shantanu Naidu, Family, Friends, Dogs And Staff
NEWS ON ONE CLICK