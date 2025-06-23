Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 7 Offbeat Treks In India You've Never Heard Of
Top 7 Offbeat Treks In India You've Never Heard Of

Discover these unexplored side of India with these top 7 offbeat treks that promise adventure and serenity away from crowded trails. From hidden Himalayan paths to remote forest routes, these lesser-known treks offer breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique cultural encounters. Perfect for intrepid travelers seeking a fresh trekking experience beyond the usual tourist spots.
Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Buran Ghati Trek (Himachal Pradesh)

1/7
Buran Ghati Trek (Himachal Pradesh)

Buran Ghati Trek: Its region is Shimla–Rohru belt, major highlights are Alpine meadows, glacier descents, river crossings, ancient village of Barua and the best time to be there is from May–June, September–October. This place offers the diversity of popular Himalayan treks but without the heavy footfall.

Tarsar Marsar Trek (Jammu & Kashmir)

2/7
Tarsar Marsar Trek (Jammu & Kashmir)

Tarsar Marsar Trek: The region is Aru Valley, Kashmir and its major highlights are Twin alpine lakes (Tarsar & Marsar), pine forests, meadows, mirrored reflections. Best Time to visit there is from July–August. Unlike the crowded Great Lakes trek, this one stays quieter and more meditative.

Phoktey Dara Trek (Sikkim–West Bengal border)

3/7
Phoktey Dara Trek (Sikkim–West Bengal border)

Phoktey Dara Trek: The region is Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary and major highlights there are Panoramic views of Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse & Makalu at sunrise. Best time to visit there is March–May, October–November. It is a hidden gem for photographers and sunrise lovers.

Kanasar Lake Trek (Uttarakhand)

4/7
Kanasar Lake Trek (Uttarakhand)

Kanasar Lake Trek: The region is near Gangotri. Major highlights are Mythical lake, alpine forests, solitude, local legends and best time to visit is from June–October. It is untouched lake trek with spiritual significance, barely known outside local trekking circles.

Dzukou Valley Trek (Nagaland–Manipur border)

5/7
Dzukou Valley Trek (Nagaland–Manipur border)

Dzukou Valley Trek: The region is near Kohima and its major highlights are its lush green rolling hills, natural caves, seasonal wildflowers (especially lilies). Best time to visit is from June–September. It is Northeast India’s most surreal landscape, yet few outside the region explore it.

Kolaribetta Trek (Tamil Nadu)

6/7
Kolaribetta Trek (Tamil Nadu)

Kolaribetta Trek: The region is Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve, Major highlights are Shola forests, endemic flora & fauna, panoramic views of Mukurthi National Park. Best time to visit is from November–March. It is a rarely permitted trek, accessible only with forest department approval.

Basmai & Mahlish Trek (Kashmir)

7/7
Basmai & Mahlish Trek (Kashmir)

Basmai & Mahlish Trek: The region is Anantnag District, its major highlights are two pristine lakes, hidden valleys, nomadic Bakarwal culture and best time to visit there is during July–August. Barely any documentation about this place it is a pure exploration territory for seasoned trekkers.

