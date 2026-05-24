Top 7 screen-free summer activities for students: Creative ways to reduce mobile usage during holidays

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As summer vacations begin, many parents worry about children spending long hours on mobile phones, tablets, and television screens. While digital devices have become a part of daily life, excessive screen time can affect children’s physical activity, sleep patterns, creativity, and concentration. Experts suggest that summer holidays can be a perfect opportunity for students to explore fun, educational, and screen-free activities that support both learning and personal development. From storytelling sessions to outdoor observation games, several creative alternatives can keep children engaged without relying on gadgets.