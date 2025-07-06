photoDetails

english

2927391

With a legacy spanning over 160 years, Indian Railways boasts the fourth-largest railway network in the world. It is also home to the tallest railway bridge on the planet. Every day, lakhs of passengers rely on trains to travel across the country.

However, one common challenge long-distance travellers face is the inconvenience of changing trains. Often, connecting trains may not be available at the same station, leading to delays and detours.

But there’s one unique station in India that stands out — from here, passengers can board trains to nearly every corner of the country without hassle.