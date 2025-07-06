Trains For Every Corner Of India From THIS Railway Station – It's Not Delhi, Mumbai Or Kolkata, It Is…
With a legacy spanning over 160 years, Indian Railways boasts the fourth-largest railway network in the world. It is also home to the tallest railway bridge on the planet. Every day, lakhs of passengers rely on trains to travel across the country.
However, one common challenge long-distance travellers face is the inconvenience of changing trains. Often, connecting trains may not be available at the same station, leading to delays and detours.
But there’s one unique station in India that stands out — from here, passengers can board trains to nearly every corner of the country without hassle.
Despite having more than 7,000 railway stations, India still sees many passengers struggle to find convenient train connections.
Mathura Junction Railway Station
Mathura Junction, located in the religious city of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, is the only railway station in India from which passengers can board a train to all corners of the nation.
The station offers unmatched connectivity, making long-distance travel smoother.
How Many Platforms On Station?
Mathura Junction railway station has 10 platforms that handle a large number of passengers daily.
Trains From...
Not just Delhi — trains from this station travel across the length of the country, from Jammu and Kashmir all the way down to Kanyakumari.
Passenger Footfall
Due to the city's religious significance and the station's extensive connectivity, Mathura Junction sees a high volume of passenger footfall.
History Of Mathura Junction
According to reports, Mathura Junction has been operational since 1875, a time when India was still under British rule.
