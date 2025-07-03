Travel Light, Tread Right: 10 Breathtaking Eco-Tourism Gems In India To Explore
these 10 Breathtaking Eco-Tourism Gems in India to Explore. This guide highlights serene, 10 lesser-known destinations that promote responsible tourism while offering stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity. From lush forests and tranquil beaches to mountain retreats and eco-villages, these 10 spots encourage minimal environmental impact and deeper cultural connections. These places are perfect for nature lovers and conscious travellers. Each destination inspires mindful exploration, conservation, and a renewed love for India’s natural heritage.
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
It's a high-altitude desert with surreal landscapes, ancient monasteries, and crystal-clear rivers. Its eco highlights are solar-powered homestays, community-led clean-ups, and minimal plastic zones, and this place is best for trekkers, photographers, and those seeking remote serenity.
Mawlynnong, Meghalaya
Mawlynnong, Meghalaya
Mawlynnong is dubbed Asia’s Cleanest Village, surrounded by forests, waterfalls, and bamboo walkways. Its eco highlight is entirely community-managed waste systems and plastic bans, and a must-do is to visit the Living Root Bridge nearby.
Thenmala, Kerala
Thenmala, Kerala
Thenmala is India’s first planned eco-tourism hub in the lush Western Ghats. Its eco highlights are nature trails, treetop huts, butterfly safari, and boating in an eco-sensitive zone. Don’t forget to experience the adventure activities with minimal environmental impact.
Sikkim
Sikkim
Sikkim is India’s first 100% organic state with pristine valleys, forests, and monasteries, and the eco highlight is that there’s organic farming, zero-plastic policies, and vibrant eco-villages. Also, don’t forget to explore Yumthang Valley, Khangchendzonga National Park (UNESCO site).
Coorg (Kodagu), Karnataka
Coorg (Kodagu), Karnataka
It’s a coffee estate, waterfalls, and evergreen forests in the Western Ghats. Its eco highlight is sustainable farm stays, organic spice trails, and wildlife sanctuaries, and must-dos are to visit Dubare Elephant Camp and Nagarhole National Park responsibly.
Khonoma, Nagaland
Khonoma, Nagaland
This is India’s first green village, preserving traditional lifestyles and biodiversity. Its eco highlight is that there is no hunting zone, organic farming, and strong community conservation and experience. Guided treks, tribal culture, and Angami Naga cuisine.
Lakshadweep Islands
Lakshadweep Islands
It's a stunning, lesser-known archipelago with crystal-clear waters and coral reefs. The main eco highlight is strict tourism controls to preserve coral reefs and marine life, and it's best for Snorkeling, diving, and enjoying secluded beaches responsibly.
Wayanad, Kerala
Wayanad, Kerala
This is a serene hill district rich in forests, tribal heritage, and waterfalls. Its eco highlight is community-based tourism, organic farms, and wildlife sanctuaries and must-do are Edakkal Caves, sustainable spice trails, and bamboo rafting.
Velas, Maharashtra
Velas, Maharashtra
It’s a small coastal village known for its turtle conservation efforts. And its eco highlight is the annual Turtle Festival to protect and release Olive Ridley hatchlings. Unique charm is staying in village homestays and supporting local conservation.
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
A lush valley in the Eastern Ghats with tribal culture, waterfalls, and organic coffee plantations. Its eco highlight is tribal-run coffee cooperatives and responsible farm tourism, and don’t miss organic Araku Coffee and Borra Caves.
Trending Photos