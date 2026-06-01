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NewsPhotosTravel through 4 seasons in one journey? Try these 5 road trips in India
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Travel through 4 seasons in one journey? Try these 5 road trips in India

These 5 incredible road trips in India let you experience all four seasons: summer, winter, spring, and autumn in a single journey. From lush green valleys to snow-covered mountains, each route offers dramatic landscapes and weather changes within a few hundred kilometres.

Updated:Jun 01, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
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India is one of those rare countries where a single road trip can feel like travelling through different worlds. Within a few hundred kilometres, you can move from lush green valleys to snow-covered mountains, from warm tropical air to freezing winds. If you love road trips and changing landscapes, these routes give you a chance to experience all four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter in one unforgettable journey.

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Manali to Leh (473 KM)

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Manali to Leh (473 KM)

This is not just a road trip, it’s an experience. Starting from the green valleys of Himachal and ending in the cold desert of Ladakh, the route changes dramatically with every turn.

Spring & Summer: Blooming orchards in Kullu, waterfalls, and fresh mountain air

Autumn & Winter: Dry, rust-coloured plains of Morey and snow-covered passes

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Siliguri to Gurudongmar Lake (240 KM)

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Siliguri to Gurudongmar Lake (240 KM)

This route feels like climbing through seasons, starting from tea gardens and ending at a frozen lake.

Spring & Summer: Green tea estates and colourful valleys of Lachung

Autumn & Winter: Rocky terrains of Thangu and frozen Gurudongmar Lake

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Guwahati to Tawang (440 KM)

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Guwahati to Tawang (440 KM)

A journey that begins in humid plains and ends in icy Himalayan heights.

Tropical Summer: Dense forests and warm, green landscapes

Alpine Winter: Snow-covered Sela Pass and freezing winds in Tawang

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Srinagar to Leh (418 KM)

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Srinagar to Leh (418 KM)

This route takes you from Kashmir’s beauty to Ladakh’s raw, rugged terrain.

Spring: Green meadows and flowers in Sonamarg

Autumn: Dry, golden-brown mountains of Dras and Kargil

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Dehradun to Mana Village (315 KM)

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Dehradun to Mana Village (315 KM)

A peaceful yet dramatic journey from the city foothills to India’s last village.

Monsoon & Warm Seasons: Misty forests, waterfalls, and river valleys

Winter: Snow, icy winds, and frozen landscapes near Mana

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If you’re someone who loves variety, these road trips offer something rare a chance to feel multiple seasons in a single journey. From blooming valleys to frozen peaks, every kilometre tells a different story. It’s not just about reaching a destination; it’s about experiencing how dramatically nature can change along the way. And once you’ve done one of these trips, no ordinary journey will feel the same again.

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