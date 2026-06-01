Travel through 4 seasons in one journey? Try these 5 road trips in India
These 5 incredible road trips in India let you experience all four seasons: summer, winter, spring, and autumn in a single journey. From lush green valleys to snow-covered mountains, each route offers dramatic landscapes and weather changes within a few hundred kilometres.
India is one of those rare countries where a single road trip can feel like travelling through different worlds. Within a few hundred kilometres, you can move from lush green valleys to snow-covered mountains, from warm tropical air to freezing winds. If you love road trips and changing landscapes, these routes give you a chance to experience all four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter in one unforgettable journey.
Manali to Leh (473 KM)
This is not just a road trip, it’s an experience. Starting from the green valleys of Himachal and ending in the cold desert of Ladakh, the route changes dramatically with every turn.
Spring & Summer: Blooming orchards in Kullu, waterfalls, and fresh mountain air
Autumn & Winter: Dry, rust-coloured plains of Morey and snow-covered passes
Siliguri to Gurudongmar Lake (240 KM)
This route feels like climbing through seasons, starting from tea gardens and ending at a frozen lake.
Spring & Summer: Green tea estates and colourful valleys of Lachung
Autumn & Winter: Rocky terrains of Thangu and frozen Gurudongmar Lake
Guwahati to Tawang (440 KM)
A journey that begins in humid plains and ends in icy Himalayan heights.
Tropical Summer: Dense forests and warm, green landscapes
Alpine Winter: Snow-covered Sela Pass and freezing winds in Tawang
Srinagar to Leh (418 KM)
This route takes you from Kashmir’s beauty to Ladakh’s raw, rugged terrain.
Spring: Green meadows and flowers in Sonamarg
Autumn: Dry, golden-brown mountains of Dras and Kargil
Dehradun to Mana Village (315 KM)
A peaceful yet dramatic journey from the city foothills to India’s last village.
Monsoon & Warm Seasons: Misty forests, waterfalls, and river valleys
Winter: Snow, icy winds, and frozen landscapes near Mana
If you’re someone who loves variety, these road trips offer something rare a chance to feel multiple seasons in a single journey. From blooming valleys to frozen peaks, every kilometre tells a different story. It’s not just about reaching a destination; it’s about experiencing how dramatically nature can change along the way. And once you’ve done one of these trips, no ordinary journey will feel the same again.
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