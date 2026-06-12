Meadows, mist and zero Wi-Fi: Inside Nagaland's secret June paradise

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To see the valley at its best time to visit, first travel to Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland. From there, take a local taxi to one of the two hiking paths:

The Viswema path (easier): This is the most popular way. You take a taxi up a rough road, hike up steep stone steps for 45 minutes, and then enjoy a beautiful, flat 2-hour walk into the valley.

The Jakhama path (harder): This path is much steeper and requires you to be in good shape. It is a hard climb, but it is the fastest way to walk back down when you want to leave.

Simple tip: Hiking in June gives you the best bright neon colors and cool weather. Just remember to pack a raincoat and good hiking shoes!