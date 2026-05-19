Ultimate heatwave relief guide: AC or no AC, sleep better with these simple tricks

photoDetails

english

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions over the next three days for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the forecast issued by the weather department, residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to face scorching temperatures, strong hot winds, and rising discomfort from May 19 to May 22. Notably, the national capital also witnessed its hottest day of the season on Monday, with temperatures nearing 44 degrees Celsius in several areas of the city.