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NewsPhotosUltimate heatwave relief guide: AC or no AC, sleep better with these simple tricks
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Ultimate heatwave relief guide: AC or no AC, sleep better with these simple tricks

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions over the next three days for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the forecast issued by the weather department, residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to face scorching temperatures, strong hot winds, and rising discomfort from May 19 to May 22. Notably, the national capital also witnessed its hottest day of the season on Monday, with temperatures nearing 44 degrees Celsius in several areas of the city.

Updated:May 19, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
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Discomfort

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Discomfort

The weather agency has warned that the combination of intense sunlight and strong surface winds during the day is likely to aggravate public discomfort. In addition, a steady increase in night-time temperatures is expected, offering little relief from the prevailing heat conditions.

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Doctors' advice

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Doctors' advice

As per news agency IANS, health experts and doctors have advised children, senior citizens, and people suffering from pre-existing medical conditions to take extra precautions during the heatwave. They have recommended drinking water regularly, staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, and limiting outdoor activities to prevent dehydration and heatstroke.

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Delhi-NCR weather change

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Delhi-NCR weather change

A change in weather patterns may begin on May 23, when the sky is likely to remain predominantly clear, and conditions may improve gradually, IANS reported.

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Trick 1

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Trick 1

Soak a large bath towel or top sheet in cool water, wring it out thoroughly until it’s just damp, and use it as a blanket. It is a trick used for beating the heat because the water evaporates; it naturally draws heat away from the skin.

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Trick 2

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Trick 2

Pack the pillowcases and top sheet into a clean plastic bag and pop them into the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes right before getting ready for sleep. 

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Trick 3

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Trick 3

While a freezing cold shower feels incredibly tempting, opt for a lukewarm shower instead; it lowers the core temperature gently. 

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AC temperature

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AC temperature

Set the air conditioner to a steady 24 degrees Celsius, paired with a ceiling fan on low. The fan distributes the cooled air evenly across the room, mimicking a much colder environment.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific

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