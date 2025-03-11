Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2870813https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/unique-holi-traditions-across-india-you-must-experience-once-2870813
NewsPhotosUnique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once
photoDetails

Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once

Holi is more than just a festival of colours—across India, it is celebrated in diverse and unique ways, each infused with local traditions and cultural significance.

 

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once

1/10
Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once

In some regions, Holi transforms into a vibrant musical celebration, while in others, grand street processions bring the festivities to life. From the energetic Lathmar Holi of Uttar Pradesh to the melodious Kumaoni Holi in the serene hills of Uttarakhand, every part of the country adds its own distinct touch. Whether revelers are soaked in turmeric water or dancing to the rhythmic beats of drums, Holi in India is a dazzling tapestry of traditions, each more captivating than the other.

 

Follow Us

1. Lathmar Holi

2/10
1. Lathmar Holi

Where: Barsana And Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh Have you ever witnessed women playfully striking men with sticks? That’s the essence of Lathmar Holi! Rooted in Hindu mythology, this lively tradition features women from Barsana playfully wielding bamboo sticks (laths) while men from Nandgaon attempt to evade them—all in the spirit of fun. The festival is filled with laughter, lighthearted teasing, and cheerful banter, culminating in a vibrant celebration of colours.

Follow Us

2. Huranga

3/10
2. Huranga

Where: Baldeo, Uttar Pradesh If you think Lathmar Holi is intense, just wait until you hear about Huranga! Celebrated at the Dauji Temple near Mathura, this lively event turns into a playful, color-filled wrestling match between men and women. Women enthusiastically chase the men, ripping their clothes (yes, you read that right!) before drenching them in vibrant hues. It’s wild, chaotic, and absolutely hilarious!

 

Follow Us

3. Phoolon Wali Holi

4/10
3. Phoolon Wali Holi

Where: Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Believe Holi is all about gulal? Phoolon Wali Holi replaces powdered colors with a shower of fresh flower petals, creating a scene straight out of a Bollywood dream. Celebrated at the renowned Banke Bihari Temple, this enchanting tradition is brief yet mesmerizing, with petals cascading down to the sound of soulful devotional songs.

 

Follow Us

4. Rang Panchami

5/10
4. Rang Panchami

Where: Maharashtra And Madhya Pradesh Think Holi is just a one-day celebration? Not quite! In Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the real splash of colors unfolds five days after Holika Dahan on Rang Panchami. This tradition carries a deeper spiritual essence, as people believe that playing with colors purifies the soul and invites divine blessings.

 

Follow Us

5. Shigmo

6/10
5. Shigmo

Where: Goa Goa’s take on Holi, Shigmo, is a lively fusion of color play, folk performances, and grand street parades featuring spectacular floats. It’s a vibrant mix of Holi and Carnival, complete with traditional Goan dances, rhythmic music, and dazzling costumes. For those looking to celebrate Holi with a tropical flair, Shigmo is the perfect experience!

 

Follow Us

6. Manjal Kuli

7/10
6. Manjal Kuli

Where: Kerala In Kerala, Holi gets a sunny, coastal twist with Manjal Kuli, where revelers soak each other in turmeric-infused water. Celebrated by the Kudumbi community, this unique festival bathes the festivities in a golden hue, complemented by traditional music and dance that enhance its beachy charm.

 

Follow Us

7. Dhol Jatra

8/10
7. Dhol Jatra

Where: West Bengal And Odisha In West Bengal and Odisha, Holi takes the form of Dhol Jatra, a vibrant festival honoring Lord Krishna and Radha. Beyond the playful splash of colors, it features grand processions where people dance to the rhythmic beats of dhols (drums) and sing devotional songs. For those who enjoy music-infused celebrations, this lively festivity is an experience not to be missed!

 

Follow Us

8. Yaoshang

9/10
8. Yaoshang

Where: Manipur In Manipur, Holi blends seamlessly with Yaoshang, a six-day festival that begins with a bonfire and features vibrant color play, folk performances, and even sports competitions! The main attraction? Thabal Chongba—a traditional dance where people join hands and sway to folk music beneath the full moon, making the celebration truly magical.

 

Follow Us

9. Kumaoni Holi

10/10
9. Kumaoni Holi

Where: Kumaon Region, Uttarakhand Skip the blaring DJs—Kumaoni Holi in Uttarakhand is a celebration of classical music, communal singing, and spiritual gatherings. Observed in three distinct forms—Baithaki Holi (seated), Khari Holi (standing), and Mahila Holi (women’s gathering)—this elegant and soulful festival unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas.

 

Follow Us
Holi 2025HoliHoli in IndiaFestival of coloursmathura ki holivrindavan ki holi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning To Buy Automatic Car? Discover 4 Pros And 3 Cons Before Deciding
camera icon7
title
Army weapons
World's Largest Arms Importer: Ukraine Leaves India Behind; Check Pakistan's Rank
camera icon12
title
10 Essential Healthy Yoga Asanas You Should Add To Your Daily Fitness Routine For Strength And Flexibility
camera icon7
title
Cherry Blossom Destinations
Top 7 Cherry Blossom Locations Across The Globe
camera icon13
title
Holi 2025
Holi 2025: What Colours To Wear As Per Your Zodiac Sign?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK