Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once
Holi is more than just a festival of colours—across India, it is celebrated in diverse and unique ways, each infused with local traditions and cultural significance.
Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once
In some regions, Holi transforms into a vibrant musical celebration, while in others, grand street processions bring the festivities to life. From the energetic Lathmar Holi of Uttar Pradesh to the melodious Kumaoni Holi in the serene hills of Uttarakhand, every part of the country adds its own distinct touch. Whether revelers are soaked in turmeric water or dancing to the rhythmic beats of drums, Holi in India is a dazzling tapestry of traditions, each more captivating than the other.
1. Lathmar Holi
Where: Barsana And Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh Have you ever witnessed women playfully striking men with sticks? That’s the essence of Lathmar Holi! Rooted in Hindu mythology, this lively tradition features women from Barsana playfully wielding bamboo sticks (laths) while men from Nandgaon attempt to evade them—all in the spirit of fun. The festival is filled with laughter, lighthearted teasing, and cheerful banter, culminating in a vibrant celebration of colours.
2. Huranga
Where: Baldeo, Uttar Pradesh If you think Lathmar Holi is intense, just wait until you hear about Huranga! Celebrated at the Dauji Temple near Mathura, this lively event turns into a playful, color-filled wrestling match between men and women. Women enthusiastically chase the men, ripping their clothes (yes, you read that right!) before drenching them in vibrant hues. It’s wild, chaotic, and absolutely hilarious!
3. Phoolon Wali Holi
Where: Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Believe Holi is all about gulal? Phoolon Wali Holi replaces powdered colors with a shower of fresh flower petals, creating a scene straight out of a Bollywood dream. Celebrated at the renowned Banke Bihari Temple, this enchanting tradition is brief yet mesmerizing, with petals cascading down to the sound of soulful devotional songs.
4. Rang Panchami
Where: Maharashtra And Madhya Pradesh Think Holi is just a one-day celebration? Not quite! In Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the real splash of colors unfolds five days after Holika Dahan on Rang Panchami. This tradition carries a deeper spiritual essence, as people believe that playing with colors purifies the soul and invites divine blessings.
5. Shigmo
Where: Goa Goa’s take on Holi, Shigmo, is a lively fusion of color play, folk performances, and grand street parades featuring spectacular floats. It’s a vibrant mix of Holi and Carnival, complete with traditional Goan dances, rhythmic music, and dazzling costumes. For those looking to celebrate Holi with a tropical flair, Shigmo is the perfect experience!
6. Manjal Kuli
Where: Kerala In Kerala, Holi gets a sunny, coastal twist with Manjal Kuli, where revelers soak each other in turmeric-infused water. Celebrated by the Kudumbi community, this unique festival bathes the festivities in a golden hue, complemented by traditional music and dance that enhance its beachy charm.
7. Dhol Jatra
Where: West Bengal And Odisha In West Bengal and Odisha, Holi takes the form of Dhol Jatra, a vibrant festival honoring Lord Krishna and Radha. Beyond the playful splash of colors, it features grand processions where people dance to the rhythmic beats of dhols (drums) and sing devotional songs. For those who enjoy music-infused celebrations, this lively festivity is an experience not to be missed!
8. Yaoshang
Where: Manipur In Manipur, Holi blends seamlessly with Yaoshang, a six-day festival that begins with a bonfire and features vibrant color play, folk performances, and even sports competitions! The main attraction? Thabal Chongba—a traditional dance where people join hands and sway to folk music beneath the full moon, making the celebration truly magical.
9. Kumaoni Holi
Where: Kumaon Region, Uttarakhand Skip the blaring DJs—Kumaoni Holi in Uttarakhand is a celebration of classical music, communal singing, and spiritual gatherings. Observed in three distinct forms—Baithaki Holi (seated), Khari Holi (standing), and Mahila Holi (women’s gathering)—this elegant and soulful festival unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas.
Trending Photos