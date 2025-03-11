Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once

1 / 10

In some regions, Holi transforms into a vibrant musical celebration, while in others, grand street processions bring the festivities to life. From the energetic Lathmar Holi of Uttar Pradesh to the melodious Kumaoni Holi in the serene hills of Uttarakhand, every part of the country adds its own distinct touch. Whether revelers are soaked in turmeric water or dancing to the rhythmic beats of drums, Holi in India is a dazzling tapestry of traditions, each more captivating than the other.