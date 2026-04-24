UP’s longest Ganga Expressway opens April 29: Cuts Meerut-Prayagraj trip by 4 hours; Check route, cost, other details
Ganga Expressway inauguration date: Uttar Pradesh is all set to get its longest expressway on April 29 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Ganga Expressway. The 594-km-long expressway reduces travel time between Meerut and Pryagraj by around 4-5 hours. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the program venue at Mallawan Cut in Bilgram tehsil of Hardoi district to check the inauguration preparation.
UP's Longest Expressway Route, Length
The Ganga Expressway isn 594 Km long and has six lanes. Its starts near the Bijauli village in Meerut and extends till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. (Image: PIB)
Meerut to Prayagraj: Reduction in travel time
The expressway connnects the East Uttar Pradesh to West Uttar Pradesh and cuts travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj by around 5 hours. Currently, a road trip from Meerut to Prayagraj takes 10–12 hours and once the expressway opens, it will take 6-7 hours for the same trip. (Image: ANI)
Cost, strategic usage
The Expressway is built at a cost of over Rs 36,000 crore and will have a 3.5 Km long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Air Force planes. The air strip for the air force has been constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Expressway. (Image: ANI)
UP-Home of Expressways
Uttar Pradesh already boasts of multiple expressways including Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The Ganga Expressway is another feather in its cap. The Exprewway is expected to create immense opportunities to the people of Uttar Pradesh by providing safer & faster connectivity. (Image: ANI)
Ganga Expressway: Key Highlights
The Ganga Expressway is built for ~120 km/h cruising speed and has six lanes which can be expanded to 8 lanes. This is an access-controlled road, means you will have to pay toll tax to use it. The expressway facilitates construction of all-weather high speed access controlled road, which is likely to decongest the increasing traffic on existing road network. (Representative image: ANI)
Industrial Corridor
Given the significance on the expressway, an industrial corridor has also been proposed to be built along the Expressway. Therefore, it will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region. (Image: PIB)
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