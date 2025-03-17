Upper Ganga Canal Expressway: Faster Travel Between Noida, Ghaziabad and Dehradun Via Meerut Soon; Check Route, Other Details
The Upper Ganga Canal Expressway, resuming after 11 years, will connect Greater Noida to Dehradun via Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar. Spanning 147.8 km, with a budget of Rs 8,700 crore, it will boost logistics, tourism, and water sports. Hydroelectric stations will expand, and development will occur at six locations.
Connectivity
The Upper Ganga Canal Expressway project, launched 11 years ago to connect Noida and Greater Noida with Dehradun, was initially halted in 2013. Now, the ambitious eight-lane expressway will resume construction, linking Greater Noida to Sanauta, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar, ultimately reaching Purkazi in Dehradun.
Cost
A budget of Rs 8,700 crore was allocated for the construction of the Upper Ganga Canal Expressway. This expressway will run along the banks of the Ganga Canal, from the Sanota Bridge in Bulandshahr, before the UP-Uttarakhand border, to Purkaji in Muzaffarnagar.
Length
The eight-lane expressway is estimated to be 147.8 kilometers long. Development will take place at six locations along the route to create land parcels, enhancing logistics services.
Benefits
The expressway will also support the development of canals, tourism, water sports, and navigation facilities. Additionally, hydroelectric stations will be expanded at seven locations along the canal.
The expressway is expected to enhance connectivity between the two states, offering a more seamless travel experience for commuters.
Reportedly, the project also features a 23.5 km Link Expressway connecting South-West Meerut to the Meerut Airport and DFC terminal infrastructure.
