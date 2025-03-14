UPSC Success Story: Meet Woman, Daughter Of DTC Bus Driver, Who Cracked UPSC With AIR…, Her Preparation Secrets Inside

Advertisement
Preeti Hooda’s journey from a humble background to becoming an IAS officer is a true story of perseverance and determination. The daughter of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver, she overcame financial hardships and societal expectations to achieve her dream.

Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Meet the Woman Who Overcame All Odds to Crack UPSC

Preeti Hooda, the daughter of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver, defied financial struggles to achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer. She secured an impressive AIR 288 in the UPSC exam, proving that perseverance and smart preparation can lead to success.

 

Humble Beginnings

Preeti Hooda was born and raised in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, in a family with limited financial resources. Her father worked tirelessly as a DTC bus driver to support the household. Despite financial challenges, Preeti remained determined to pursue her education and dreams.

 

A Rocky Start in UPSC

Preeti’s journey was not smooth. She chose to appear for the UPSC exam in Hindi, her native language, making her preparation unique. Her first attempt ended in failure, but she did not give up. Instead, she learned from her mistakes and refined her strategy.

 

Academic Excellence

Preeti consistently performed well in academics. She scored 77% in Class 10 and 87% in Class 12. She later pursued a degree in Hindi from Laxmi Bai College, Delhi, and completed her Ph.D. in Hindi from JNU, where her interest in civil services deepened.

 

Family Pressure & Determination

Despite her academic excellence, financial struggles led her family to suggest she give up her studies and consider marriage. However, Preeti remained firm in her goal. She continued her education, driven by her father’s belief in her potential.

 

Smart Preparation Strategy

Preeti’s UPSC preparation was based on smart work rather than endless study hours. She focused on:

Mastering the syllabus with confidence Prioritizing revision over excessive materials Maintaining a positive mindset throughout the journey

 

A True Inspiration

Preeti Hooda’s success proves that hard work, resilience, and the right strategy can overcome any obstacle. Her story continues to inspire UPSC aspirants, showing that with determination, even the toughest challenges can be conquered!

(Image credits: X, Social Media)

