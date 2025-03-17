UPSC Success Story: This IITian IAS Officer Took Re 1 Salary, Faced Controversy & Became India’s Richest Civil Servant; He Is...

photoDetails

UPSC Success Story: Union Public Service Commission organised Civil Services exam is one of the most prestigious tests in India. Students from across the country aspire to crack it with their hard work and dedication. India has seen several IAS and IPS officers rise to fame, including IAS Tina Dabi and IPS Amit Lodha. However, when it comes to wealth, IAS Amit Kataria holds the title of the richest civil servant in the country. Surprisingly, he initially took only Re 1 as his salary.