Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2873425https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/upsc-success-story-this-iitian-ias-officer-took-rs-1-salary-faced-controversy-became-india-s-richest-civil-servant-he-is-2873425
NewsPhotosUPSC Success Story: This IITian IAS Officer Took Re 1 Salary, Faced Controversy & Became India’s Richest Civil Servant; He Is... UPSC Success Story: This IITian IAS Officer Took Re 1 Salary, Faced Controversy & Became India’s Richest Civil Servant; He Is...
photoDetails

UPSC Success Story: This IITian IAS Officer Took Re 1 Salary, Faced Controversy & Became India’s Richest Civil Servant; He Is...

UPSC Success Story: Union Public Service Commission organised Civil Services exam is one of the most prestigious tests in India. Students from across the country aspire to crack it with their hard work and dedication. India has seen several IAS and IPS officers rise to fame, including IAS Tina Dabi and IPS Amit Lodha. However, when it comes to wealth, IAS Amit Kataria holds the title of the richest civil servant in the country. Surprisingly, he initially took only Re 1 as his salary.

Updated:Mar 17, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Follow Us

A Legacy of Wealth

1/6
A Legacy of Wealth

Amit Kataria hails from an affluent business family in Gurugram, Haryana. His family runs a successful real estate business with an annual turnover in crores, spanning across the Delhi-NCR region. Despite the opportunity to inherit and expand the business, Kataria chose the path of civil service to contribute to the nation.

Follow Us

The Sunglasses Controversy

2/6
The Sunglasses Controversy

In 2015, Amit Kataria made headlines when he was seen wearing black sunglasses while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the District Collector of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, at the time, this act was deemed against protocol. The then Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, even issued a show-cause notice regarding the incident, reported India.com.

Follow Us

A Symbol of Dedication

3/6
A Symbol of Dedication

According to multiple reports, when Amit Kataria joined the civil services, he opted to receive a salary of just Re 1, reported Times Now. His decision stemmed from his deep commitment to serving the country, rather than financial gain.

Follow Us

Educational Background

4/6
Educational Background

Kataria completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later pursued a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. His strong academic background laid the foundation for his civil services aspirations.

Follow Us

Cracking UPSC Exam

5/6
Cracking UPSC Exam

After graduating, Kataria focused on preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). His hard work paid off in 2003 when he secured an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 18, earning a place in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with the Chhattisgarh cadre.

 

Follow Us

Personal Life & Net Worth

6/6
Personal Life & Net Worth

Amit Kataria is married to Asmita Handa, a commercial pilot. The couple shares a love for travel and frequently posts pictures from their vacations on social media. As per reports, his estimated net worth stands at around ?8.90 crore, making him India's wealthiest IAS officer.

Follow Us
UPSC Success Storysuccess storyAmit Kataria
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon18
title
IPL most expensive player
From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant: Most Expensive Player In Each Edition Of The IPL
camera icon12
title
World's Most Non-Vegetarian Countries
World's Most Non-Vegetarian Countries: 10 Nations With High Meat Consumption - Check India's Rank
camera icon11
title
Lifestyle
How To Remove Acne Scars Naturally: Best Home Remedies And Treatments For Clear Skin
camera icon7
title
upper Ganga canal
Upper Ganga Canal Expressway: Faster Travel Between Noida, Ghaziabad and Dehradun Via Meerut Soon; Check Route, Other Details
NEWS ON ONE CLICK