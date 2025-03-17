UPSC Success Story: This IITian IAS Officer Took Re 1 Salary, Faced Controversy & Became India’s Richest Civil Servant; He Is...
UPSC Success Story: Union Public Service Commission organised Civil Services exam is one of the most prestigious tests in India. Students from across the country aspire to crack it with their hard work and dedication. India has seen several IAS and IPS officers rise to fame, including IAS Tina Dabi and IPS Amit Lodha. However, when it comes to wealth, IAS Amit Kataria holds the title of the richest civil servant in the country. Surprisingly, he initially took only Re 1 as his salary.
A Legacy of Wealth
Amit Kataria hails from an affluent business family in Gurugram, Haryana. His family runs a successful real estate business with an annual turnover in crores, spanning across the Delhi-NCR region. Despite the opportunity to inherit and expand the business, Kataria chose the path of civil service to contribute to the nation.
The Sunglasses Controversy
In 2015, Amit Kataria made headlines when he was seen wearing black sunglasses while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the District Collector of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, at the time, this act was deemed against protocol. The then Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, even issued a show-cause notice regarding the incident, reported India.com.
A Symbol of Dedication
According to multiple reports, when Amit Kataria joined the civil services, he opted to receive a salary of just Re 1, reported Times Now. His decision stemmed from his deep commitment to serving the country, rather than financial gain.
Educational Background
Kataria completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later pursued a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. His strong academic background laid the foundation for his civil services aspirations.
Cracking UPSC Exam
After graduating, Kataria focused on preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). His hard work paid off in 2003 when he secured an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 18, earning a place in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with the Chhattisgarh cadre.
Personal Life & Net Worth
Amit Kataria is married to Asmita Handa, a commercial pilot. The couple shares a love for travel and frequently posts pictures from their vacations on social media. As per reports, his estimated net worth stands at around ?8.90 crore, making him India's wealthiest IAS officer.
