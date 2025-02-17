Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859904https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/us-f-35-vs-russia-s-su-57-which-fighter-jet-is-best-only-one-can-be-made-in-india-check-price-production-2859904
NewsPhotosUS' F-35 Vs Russia’s Su-57: Which Fighter Jet Is Best? Only One Can Be Made In India – Check, Price, Production US' F-35 Vs Russia’s Su-57: Which Fighter Jet Is Best? Only One Can Be Made In India – Check, Price, Production
photoDetails

US' F-35 Vs Russia’s Su-57: Which Fighter Jet Is Best? Only One Can Be Made In India – Check, Price, Production

India faces a tough decision between buying the US' F-35 or Russia's Su-57. The F-35 offers advanced stealth capabilities but comes with high costs and no local manufacturing. The Su-57 offers technology transfer and joint production but also carries many challenges.

 

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
Follow Us

1/7

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent US visit, President Donald Trump announced that the US would sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to India. This deal will place India among a select few nations with next-generation stealth aircraft, enhancing its defence capabilities.

 

Follow Us

2/7

Trump stated, "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters..." This announcement marks a major shift in US-India defence relations, and the potential procurement of the F-35 could further solidify India's military standing in the region. 

 

Follow Us

3/7

The F-35 deal coincides with Russia's push to sell its Su-57 to India, offering incentives like technology transfer and potential joint production through Rosoboronexport, the company behind the stealth fighter.

Follow Us

4/7

India was not offered the F-35 during Biden’s administration. Experts argue that U.S. weapon deals often come with strict conditions, making India hesitant. Moreover, over 60 per cent of India’s military arsenal is sourced from Russia.

 

Follow Us

5/7

In 2010, India received an F-35 offer when it issued a Request for Information (RFI) for carrier-compatible fighter jets. Lockheed Martin proposed two variants: the F-35B (STOVL) and F-35C (naval version). Reportedly, India chose not to pursue the deal and opted for alternative options instead. A 2024 report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that the F-35 program has faced rising costs and delays, with some estimates suggesting a staggering price tag of over $2 trillion over several decades.

 

Follow Us

6/7

With the US offering the F-35 again, India faces a tough decision: choose the American fighter or stick with Russia’s Su-57. The choice involves weighing costs, technology transfer, local production and military independence.

 

Follow Us

7/7

India can choose the F-35, but it would face challenges like high costs, no local production and dependence on the US. (Image: ANI)

 

 

Follow Us
IAFF-35Su-57
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK