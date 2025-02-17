US' F-35 Vs Russia’s Su-57: Which Fighter Jet Is Best? Only One Can Be Made In India – Check, Price, Production
India faces a tough decision between buying the US' F-35 or Russia's Su-57. The F-35 offers advanced stealth capabilities but comes with high costs and no local manufacturing. The Su-57 offers technology transfer and joint production but also carries many challenges.
During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent US visit, President Donald Trump announced that the US would sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to India. This deal will place India among a select few nations with next-generation stealth aircraft, enhancing its defence capabilities.
Trump stated, "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters..." This announcement marks a major shift in US-India defence relations, and the potential procurement of the F-35 could further solidify India's military standing in the region.
The F-35 deal coincides with Russia's push to sell its Su-57 to India, offering incentives like technology transfer and potential joint production through Rosoboronexport, the company behind the stealth fighter.
India was not offered the F-35 during Biden’s administration. Experts argue that U.S. weapon deals often come with strict conditions, making India hesitant. Moreover, over 60 per cent of India’s military arsenal is sourced from Russia.
In 2010, India received an F-35 offer when it issued a Request for Information (RFI) for carrier-compatible fighter jets. Lockheed Martin proposed two variants: the F-35B (STOVL) and F-35C (naval version). Reportedly, India chose not to pursue the deal and opted for alternative options instead. A 2024 report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that the F-35 program has faced rising costs and delays, with some estimates suggesting a staggering price tag of over $2 trillion over several decades.
With the US offering the F-35 again, India faces a tough decision: choose the American fighter or stick with Russia’s Su-57. The choice involves weighing costs, technology transfer, local production and military independence.
India can choose the F-35, but it would face challenges like high costs, no local production and dependence on the US. (Image: ANI)
