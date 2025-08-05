Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Horrific Scenes Of Destruction, Rescue Operations - In Pics
A cloudburst occurred in the Dharali region of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, causing widespread damage in the area. In the flash flood incident, reportedly, at least four people have died while several are feared missing.
The tragic incident has prompted authorities to jump into action. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, briefed central leadership on the current situation.
The visuals from the disaster are nothing short of shocking, capturing the scale of devastation as entire houses are swept away. Other footage shows Army personnel carrying out rescue operations, which are still ongoing in the affected areas.
Flash Flood Visuals
A view of the flash flood that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Dharali Visuals
A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area following the cloud burst, in Uttarkashi.
(Photo Credit: @suryacommand/X/ANI)
Massive Mudslide
Another view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village following the tragic cloudburst, in Uttarkashi.
(Photo Credit: @UttarkashiPol/X/ANI)
Mudslide Visuals
A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil.
(Photo Credit: @UttarkashiPol/X/ANI)
Dharali Road
A road was inundated with rainwater following the cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi.
(Photo Credit: @UttarkashiPol/X/ANI)
Rescue Op
Army personnel attempting to make their way out of a muddy road following a cloudburst, at Dharali in Uttarkashi on Tuesday.
(Photo Credit/ANI)
Mudslide in Dharali
A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village on Tuesday.
(Photo Credit: @suryacommand X/ANI)
Yamunotri National Highway Visuals
Yamunotri National Highway was blocked by falling debris near Ranachatti, Syanachatti, and Pali Gad following heavy rains on Monday.
(Photo Credit: Police/ANI)
Yamunotri National Highway
Another visual of the Yamunotri National Highway blockage after debris fell near Ranachatti, Syanachatti, and Pali Gad following heavy rains on Monday.
(Photo Credit: Police/ANI)
Trending Photos