Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Horrific Scenes Of Destruction, Rescue Operations - In Pics

A cloudburst occurred in the Dharali region of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, causing widespread damage in the area. In the flash flood incident, reportedly, at least four people have died while several are feared missing.

The tragic incident has prompted authorities to jump into action. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, briefed central leadership on the current situation.

The visuals from the disaster are nothing short of shocking, capturing the scale of devastation as entire houses are swept away. Other footage shows Army personnel carrying out rescue operations, which are still ongoing in the affected areas.