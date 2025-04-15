Vaishno Devi Katra To Srinagar In Just 3 Hours: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express On April 19; Check IRCTC Fare, Timings

photoDetails

Vaishno Devi Katra To Srinagar In Just 3 Hours: In a major boost to regional connectivity and tourism, Indian Railways, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is all set to launch the Vaishno Devi Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train. This high-speed train service promises to transform travel in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The journey will take passengers across the Chenab Rail Bridge—the world’s highest railway bridge—soaring 359 meters above the riverbed. With the completion of the Anji Khad Bridge and the Chenab Bridge, the Kashmir Valley is now connected to the rest of the country by train.