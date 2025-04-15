Advertisement
NewsPhotosVaishno Devi Katra To Srinagar In Just 3 Hours: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express On April 19; Check IRCTC Fare, Timings
Vaishno Devi Katra To Srinagar In Just 3 Hours: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express On April 19; Check IRCTC Fare, Timings

Vaishno Devi Katra To Srinagar In Just 3 Hours: In a major boost to regional connectivity and tourism, Indian Railways, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is all set to launch the Vaishno Devi Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train. This high-speed train service promises to transform travel in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The journey will take passengers across the Chenab Rail Bridge—the world’s highest railway bridge—soaring 359 meters above the riverbed. With the completion of the Anji Khad Bridge and the Chenab Bridge, the Kashmir Valley is now connected to the rest of the country by train. 

 

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first train between Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar on April 19. The new 272-km railway line will reduce travel time to just three hours by train.  

Currently, a road journey between Katra and Srinagar takes 6–7 hours. Flights take under an hour, but now the train offers a faster and more comfortable alternative for long-distance travel in the region.   
The completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project enables full train connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir. With this new link, the Kashmir valley gets direct train connectivity to New Delhi via Katra. It opens up travel, trade, and tourism opportunities for the region like never before.  

The journey includes the Chenab Railway Bridge—the world’s highest railway arch bridge—making the route an engineering marvel and a scenic experience for passengers.  

The USBRL route features 36 major tunnels covering nearly 119 km of the 272-km stretch. These tunnels help the train glide smoothly through the challenging mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Along with the new route, two Vande Bharat Express trains will also be launched on April 19—one from Srinagar and another from Katra to Srinagar, boosting high-speed rail connectivity in the region.

 

Although the final ticket prices have not yet been officially announced, estimates suggest that an AC Chair Car ticket will cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600, while an Executive Chair Car ticket is expected to be priced between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,500. These fares may be revised once Indian Railways provides official confirmation. 

As per the schedule announced by Northern Railway, the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Katra at 8:10 AM and arrive in Srinagar by 11:20 AM. On its return journey, the train will leave Srinagar at 8:55 AM and reach Katra at 12:05 PM. (Image Credit: ANI)

