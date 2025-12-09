Vande Bharat vs Shatabdi: Check Which Offers Best Food, Ticket Price And Travel Experience

1 / 6

Vande Bharat: As India’s semi-high-speed flagship, Vande Bharat is built to reach 160 km/h, though actual operating speeds depend on the route. Even at its typical running speed, it usually completes journeys more quickly than the Shatabdi on comparable sectors.

Shatabdi: Long regarded as one of India’s fastest trains, the Shatabdi still delivers strong performance. However, it generally operates at lower speeds and tends to take a little longer than Vande Bharat on the same routes.

Verdict: Vande Bharat comes out ahead for speed and shorter travel time.