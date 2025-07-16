Vasuki Indicus: New King Of Giants Unearthed In India's...., Dethrones Titanoboa; Check Its Massive Size, Weight, Fossil Pics
Vasuki Indicus Real Photos by IIT: Those who know about Lord Shiva, also knows about the revered snake Vasuki. Known as the snake that Lord Shiva wears around his neck, Vasuki was the son of the sage Kashyapa and the serpent queen Kadru, as per Hindu mythology or belief. As per Hindu scriptures, Vasuki was of unprecedented size and weight. In the modern era, for decades, the colossal Titanoboa held the undisputed title of the largest snake to have ever roamed Earth, with its impressive length of up to 42 feet. However, a groundbreaking discovery in Gujarat has potentially rewritten this chapter of paleontological history.
Vasuki Indicus Length, Weight
Fossils unearthed along the Kutch coast reveal an ancient serpent, now named Vasuki Indicus, estimated to have measured a staggering 49 feet long and weighed nearly 1,000 kilograms. This monumental find, the result of nearly two decades of dedicated research by scientists from IIT Roorkee, not only challenges our understanding of prehistoric megafauna but also draws a fascinating link to the mythical serpent Vasuki Naag from ancient Indian scriptures. Let's delve into the remarkable details of Vasuki Indicus:
Vasuki Indicus: Scale, Size
The sheer scale of Vasuki Indicus redefines what was thought possible for ancient snakes. With length around 49 feet, it is a strong contender for the longest snake to have ever lived, potentially exceeding the previous record holder, Titanoboa. Based on the dimensions of its vertebrae, which measure between 38 to 62 millimeters in length and 62 to 111 millimeters in width, researchers infer that Vasuki Indicus possessed a broad, cylindrical body, similar to modern-day large pythons or anacondas.
Vasuki Indicus Fossil
The story of Vasuki Indicus began with the discovery of its ancient remains, meticulously studied and identified over many years. The fossils were initially unearthed in 2005 at the Panandhro Lignite Mine in the Kutch district of Gujarat, India. Researchers recovered 27 mostly well-preserved vertebrae. Due to their massive size, the bones were initially thought to belong to a large crocodile, highlighting the extraordinary scale of this ancient serpent.
Vasuki Indicus Age
Vasuki Indicus is estimated to have lived during the Middle Eocene period, approximately 47 million years ago, a time characterized by a warm global climate conducive to the growth of large cold-blooded reptiles. Vasuki Indicus belongs to an extinct lineage of giant snakes, offering insights into their evolutionary history.
Vasuki Indicus Real Reconstruction
Though a complete skeleton of Vasuki Indicus has not been found, scientific analysis of its vertebrae allowed for remarkable reconstructions and insights into its lifestyle. The size and distinctive features of the recovered vertebrae were instrumental in estimating the snake's overall length and weight.
Vasuki Indicus Mythology
The naming of this newly discovered species highlights a fascinating connection between ancient Indian lore and modern scientific discovery. The name "Vasuki Indicus" is a direct reference to Vasuki Naag, the revered mythical serpent from Hindu scriptures, often depicted as a divine ornament around Lord Shiva's neck.
Vasuki Indicus vs. Titanoboa
It's a battle of the beasts. Vasuki Indicus, with an estimated maximum length of 49 feet, potentially surpasses Titanoboa's maximum reported length of 42 feet. While Vasuki Indicus is estimated to be around 1,000 kg, Titanoboa has been estimated to weigh slightly more, up to 1.25 tonnes.
Trending Photos