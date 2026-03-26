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NewsPhotosVisa-free for Indians? 5 countries you can visit in 2026 with just your passport
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Visa-free for Indians? 5 countries you can visit in 2026 with just your passport

India’s passport has grown stronger. As of March 2026, it ranks 75th on the Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 56 countries. This year, five new destinations have been added, making international travel even more convenient for Indian citizens.

From Southeast Asia’s beaches to West Africa’s wildlife, these countries now welcome Indians without the need for visa applications or long waiting periods. Just pack your bags and travel.

Updated:Mar 26, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
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As of March 2026, Indian passport holders can now visit 56 countries visa-free. Five new destinations joined the list this year, making international travel easier than ever before.

(Image source: AI)

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Malaysia: 30-Day Visa-Free Entry

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Malaysia: 30-Day Visa-Free Entry

Malaysia: Indians can visit Malaysia with a free 30‑day e‑visa until 31 December 2026. Complete the online e‑visa application and digital arrival card at least three days before departure.

(Image source: Freepik)

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Thailand: Now 60 Days Visa-Free

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Thailand: Now 60 Days Visa-Free

Thailand extended visa-free stay indefinitely. Indians can now stay 60 days instead of 30. Register on Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) 72 hours before travel.

(Image source: Freepik)

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Kazakhstan: 14-Day Business & Tourism

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Kazakhstan: 14-Day Business & Tourism

Kazakhstan: The newest addition offers 14-day visa-free entry for tourism and business. Maximum stay: 42 days within any 180-day period. Perfect for Central Asia exploration.

(Image source: Freepik)

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Sri Lanka: Zero Visa, Zero ETA

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Sri Lanka: Zero Visa, Zero ETA

Zero Visa, Zero ETA: Sri Lanka completely removed visa and ETA requirements for Indians in February 2026. No pre-registration needed. Just book your flight and go.

(Image source: Freepik)

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The Gambia: West Africa Gateway

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The Gambia: West Africa Gateway

The Gambia: This small West African nation now offers 90-day visa-free entry for tourism. One of 2026's most generous new policies for Indian travelers.

(Image source: Freepik)

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Philippines: Indians with a valid US, UK, Schengen, Canadian, Australian, or Japanese visa can visit the Philippines visa‑free for up to 14 days. Some reports mention possible extensions or line‑agent discretion, but officially 14 days is the standard.

(Image source: Freepik)

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Travel requirements

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Things you need before flying: Passport valid for 6+ months. Confirmed return ticket. Proof of hotel bookings and sufficient funds. Immigration checks these documents rigorously.

(Image source: Freepik)

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