Visa-Free Countries For Indians 2025: Europe To Africa Under Rs 1 Lakh - Details

photoDetails

english

2870482

Visa-Free Destinations For Indian Passport Holders: Dreaming of an international getaway without the hassle of a visa? Even better—what if you could complete your trip within a budget of just Rs 1 lakh? From scenic Himalayan landscapes to vibrant Caribbean beaches and European charm, these destinations welcome Indian travelers without a visa. Here’s where you can go for an affordable yet unforgettable trip if planned in advance as cheaper air tickets can be availed: