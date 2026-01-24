Advertisement
Visa-Free destinations for Indian passport holders - Plan your international trips for long weekends
photoDetails

Visa-Free destinations for Indian passport holders - Plan your international trips for long weekends

Indian passports jumped five places in global mobility rankings in 2026, offering visa‑free, visa‑on‑arrival, or eTA access to 55 destinations. Notably, the Henley Passport Index placed India at the 80th spot; Singapore emerged at the top of this list. 

Updated:Jan 24, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Check the full list of visa-free nations for Indian passport holders here: 

 

(the list is based on information of Henley Passport Index)

Indian Travellers

Indian Travellers

According to an IANS report, Indians can enjoy visa-free access across parts of Southeast Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and island nations. However, advance visas are still required for most of Europe, the UK, the US, and Canada.

What is visa-free destination?

What is visa-free destination?

A visa-free destination is a country or territory that allows travelers from a particular country to enter without applying for a visa in advance. Visitors can arrive with just a valid passport and are permitted to stay for a limited period, usually for tourism or short business purposes. This could be helpful in case of sudden travel plans and more such instances. 

Visa-Free destinations

Visa-Free destinations

1. Angola; 2. Barbados; 3. Bhutan; 4. British Virgin Islands; 5. Cook Islands

Visa-Free destinations

Visa-Free destinations

6. Dominica; 7. Fiji; 8. Grenada; 9. Haiti; 10. Jamaica

Visa-Free destinations

Visa-Free destinations

11. Kazakhstan; 12. Kiribati; 13. Macao (SAR China); 14. Malaysia; 15. Mauritius

Visa-Free destinations

Visa-Free destinations

16. Micronesia; 17. Montserrat; 18. Nepal; 19. Phillipines; 20. Rwanda

Visa-Free destinations

Visa-Free destinations

21. Senegal; 22. St Vincent and The Grenadines; 23. Thailand; 24. Trinidad and Tobago; 25. Vanuatu

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

