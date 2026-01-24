Visa-Free destinations for Indian passport holders - Plan your international trips for long weekends
Indian passports jumped five places in global mobility rankings in 2026, offering visa‑free, visa‑on‑arrival, or eTA access to 55 destinations. Notably, the Henley Passport Index placed India at the 80th spot; Singapore emerged at the top of this list.
Check the full list of visa-free nations for Indian passport holders here:
(the list is based on information of Henley Passport Index)
According to an IANS report, Indians can enjoy visa-free access across parts of Southeast Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and island nations. However, advance visas are still required for most of Europe, the UK, the US, and Canada.
What is visa-free destination?
A visa-free destination is a country or territory that allows travelers from a particular country to enter without applying for a visa in advance. Visitors can arrive with just a valid passport and are permitted to stay for a limited period, usually for tourism or short business purposes. This could be helpful in case of sudden travel plans and more such instances.
1. Angola; 2. Barbados; 3. Bhutan; 4. British Virgin Islands; 5. Cook Islands
6. Dominica; 7. Fiji; 8. Grenada; 9. Haiti; 10. Jamaica
11. Kazakhstan; 12. Kiribati; 13. Macao (SAR China); 14. Malaysia; 15. Mauritius
16. Micronesia; 17. Montserrat; 18. Nepal; 19. Phillipines; 20. Rwanda
21. Senegal; 22. St Vincent and The Grenadines; 23. Thailand; 24. Trinidad and Tobago; 25. Vanuatu
