Vishal Mega Mart Founder’s Story: Polio Didn’t Stop Him From Taking On Ambani & Tata – But One Error Forced Him To Sell Empire For Just Rs 70 Cr

Neither physical disability nor financial hardship could break the resolve of Vishal Mega Mart founder Ram Chandra Agrawal. Despite having a professional degree, he had no interest in a 9-to-5 job. He is said to have made a promise to himself – “if I work, it will be for myself”.

He had sensed a brewing revolution in the retail industry – where everything from groceries to apparels would be available under one roof. He set up a modest photocopy shop. But this small step laid the foundation for retail giant Vishal Mega Mart.

The chain of small hypermarkets is trending online, with creative memes flooding social media after it posted a security guard job vacancy.