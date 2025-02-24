Visit These 7 Budget-Friendly Indian Destinations Under 30K Before Winter Ends

photoDetails

Enjoy these 7 Budget-friendly Indian- destinations Under 30k before this winter ends. In this list you can include places like Shimla which has lots of colonial history to be known and scenic views, then comes Manali, a tourist spot where you can have lots and lots of adventure with your family and friends, Next can be Udaipur and its royal lake or you can also visit Jaipur, The Pink city and explore its rich culture & heritage or enjoy the beauty of Naini river near Naini Lake or can Visit Goa to explore its beaches & vibrant night-life. These are the perfect places for winter getaways without a hole in your pocket.