NewsPhotosVisit These 7 Budget-Friendly Indian Destinations Under 30K Before Winter Ends Visit These 7 Budget-Friendly Indian Destinations Under 30K Before Winter Ends
Visit These 7 Budget-Friendly Indian Destinations Under 30K Before Winter Ends

Enjoy these 7 Budget-friendly Indian- destinations Under 30k before this winter ends. In this list you can include places like Shimla which has lots of colonial history to be known and scenic views, then comes Manali, a tourist spot where you can have lots and lots of adventure with your family and friends, Next can be Udaipur and its royal lake or you can also visit Jaipur, The Pink city and explore its rich culture & heritage or enjoy the beauty of Naini river near Naini Lake or can Visit Goa to explore its beaches & vibrant night-life. These are the perfect places for winter getaways without a hole in your pocket.  

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Shimla:

 A budget-friendly and popular hill station, offers beautiful scenic views, and affordable accommodations for a stay. You can explore places like Jakhu Mandir (Famous Lord Hanuman Temple), Mall Road, and  Christ Church with bustling streets, colonial architecture, and a historical landmark. 

 

Manali:

 A popular place for adventure lovers, it has a beautiful view of Solang valley with mountains full of snow and then you can also visit places like Jogini Waterfall, Hidimba devi temple and Manikaran Gurudwara and can stay at accommodations from where these views are visible. 

Udaipur:

It is the city of lakes in Rajasthan, you can plan a short trip of 3-5 days in this city and enjoy its beauty before summer starts, as it will be hectic to travel during peak summers. This place is also known for lavish royal residencies for stay and to see its beauty. 

Jaipur:

 Also known as Pink City, this place is a -must-visit place. There you can enjoy delicious Rajasthani food with its culture. You can visit its top attractions places like Amber Palace, Hawa Mahal, Sheesh Mahal, Birla Mandir Temple, and many more. 

Nainital:

This place is known as the city of lakes, a peaceful destination ideal for a winter trip. You can enjoy Naini-lake a tourist attraction here and enjoy nearby viewpoints. The best thing you can enjoy it without straining your budget.

Rishikesh:

This place is in the northern state of India, Uttarakhand. The Ganges river is considered holy and one must take a dip in it. It also tops as one of the budget-friendly adventurous places in India. Here you can enjoy river-rafting, a trek to Flower-valley, Chopta-Chandrashilla, and many more adventurous places with cheap accommodation.

Goa:

A vibrant place with beautiful beaches, glam nightlife, and rich culture, is one of the budget-friendly places you can visit and enjoy with your friends and family. Also, its accommodation is not very expensive. You can enjoy its food and unique culture. 

ShimlaNainitalLakestourist spotadventure placesJaipurUdaipurRishikeshTravel
