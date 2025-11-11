Visitor From Stars: Astonishing Journey Of Interstellar Comet 3I ATLAS And What It Tells Us About The Cosmos - Check All Updates

1 / 12

The comet 3I/ATLAS was first detected by the Asteroid Terrestrial‑impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile, on 1 July 2025.

Follow-up archival data revealed pre-discovery observations from other telescopes, confirming its unusually fast trajectory and hyperbolic orbit.

Because its path cannot be bound by the Sun’s gravity, astronomers confirmed it originated from another star system, earning the “3I” designation (the third interstellar object recorded) and the “ATLAS” after the discovering survey. NASA Science