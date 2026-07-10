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Want to experience monsoon in Delhi NCR? Here are 5 must-visit places to enjoy the rainy season

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Monsoon adds a fresh and scenic charm to Delhi, making it the perfect time to explore gardens, lakes, and heritage spots. From peaceful green spaces to weekend getaways, these destinations offer a refreshing escape during the rainy season.

Monsoon destinations1/7

Monsoon destinations

Monsoon brings a fresh charm to Delhi NCR, turning the city greener and more refreshing. The cool breeze, cloudy skies, and light showers make it the perfect time to explore some beautiful spots around the city.

If you love nature, peaceful views, or just a relaxing outing, here are 5 must-visit places during the rainy season.

 

Lodhi Garden2/7

Lodhi Garden

A peaceful green escape in the heart of Delhi

Looks extra beautiful with fresh greenery after rain

Perfect for morning walks, picnics, and photography

Historic tombs add a scenic vibe during cloudy weather

India Gate3/7

India Gate

One of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks

Rain makes the surroundings cooler and more enjoyable

Great spot for evening strolls and street food

Beautiful reflections on wet roads during drizzle

Damdama Lake4/7

Damdama Lake

Located near Gurugram, surrounded by the Aravalli hills

Monsoon fills the lake, making it more scenic

Ideal for boating, picnics, and short getaways

Calm and peaceful atmosphere away from city noise

Neemrana Fort5/7

Neemrana Fort

A perfect monsoon weekend getaway near Delhi

Looks stunning with clouds and mist around the hills

Offers a royal experience with great views

Ideal for photography and a relaxing stay

Okhla Bird Sanctuary6/7

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

A hidden gem for nature and bird lovers

Becomes lush green and peaceful during monsoon

Perfect for photography and quiet walks

Chance to spot different bird species near wetlands

7/7

Monsoon is one of the best times to explore Delhi NCR in a different mood, calm, green, and refreshing. Whether you prefer gardens, lakes, or historical places, these destinations offer the perfect mix of beauty and relaxation. So grab your umbrella and enjoy the rainy season at these amazing spots.

(Image Credit: AI and Freepik)

TAGS:
Monsoon update
Delhi monsoon places
Monsoon travel destinations

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