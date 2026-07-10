/Want to experience monsoon in Delhi NCR? Here are 5 must-visit places to enjoy the rainy season

Monsoon adds a fresh and scenic charm to Delhi, making it the perfect time to explore gardens, lakes, and heritage spots. From peaceful green spaces to weekend getaways, these destinations offer a refreshing escape during the rainy season.
Monsoon brings a fresh charm to Delhi NCR, turning the city greener and more refreshing. The cool breeze, cloudy skies, and light showers make it the perfect time to explore some beautiful spots around the city.
If you love nature, peaceful views, or just a relaxing outing, here are 5 must-visit places during the rainy season.
A peaceful green escape in the heart of Delhi
Looks extra beautiful with fresh greenery after rain
Perfect for morning walks, picnics, and photography
Historic tombs add a scenic vibe during cloudy weather
One of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks
Rain makes the surroundings cooler and more enjoyable
Great spot for evening strolls and street food
Beautiful reflections on wet roads during drizzle
Located near Gurugram, surrounded by the Aravalli hills
Monsoon fills the lake, making it more scenic
Ideal for boating, picnics, and short getaways
Calm and peaceful atmosphere away from city noise
A perfect monsoon weekend getaway near Delhi
Looks stunning with clouds and mist around the hills
Offers a royal experience with great views
Ideal for photography and a relaxing stay
A hidden gem for nature and bird lovers
Becomes lush green and peaceful during monsoon
Perfect for photography and quiet walks
Chance to spot different bird species near wetlands
Monsoon is one of the best times to explore Delhi NCR in a different mood, calm, green, and refreshing. Whether you prefer gardens, lakes, or historical places, these destinations offer the perfect mix of beauty and relaxation. So grab your umbrella and enjoy the rainy season at these amazing spots.
(Image Credit: AI and Freepik)