/Want to experience the magic of monsoon travel? These 5 scenic road trips are the perfect answer

Monsoon is the perfect time to explore scenic road trips filled with greenery, misty hills, and refreshing weather. These five beautiful routes offer a magical travel experience that every traveller should try once.
Monsoon season turns ordinary landscapes into something magical. Roads get surrounded by greenery, waterfalls come alive, and the cool weather makes every journey more enjoyable. If you love travelling, the rainy season is the perfect time to plan a scenic road trip and experience nature at its best.
The journey to Coorg during the monsoon feels like driving through clouds. Lush green coffee plantations, foggy roads, and fresh air make this trip relaxing and refreshing. It’s ideal for those who want a peaceful break.
This road trip offers a mix of city and mountain views. As you get closer to Rishikesh, the scenery becomes greener and more peaceful. The Ganga River looks even more powerful and beautiful during the rainy season.
This route is known for its winding roads and stunning valley views. During the monsoon, the entire area is covered in fog and greenery. Waterfalls and viewpoints add to the beauty of this peaceful hill station trip.
Cherrapunji is famous for receiving heavy rainfall, making it a dream destination during the monsoon. The road trip is filled with clouds, waterfalls, and unique natural sights like living root bridges. It’s perfect for adventure lovers.
Monsoon road trips are all about enjoying nature in its purest form. From misty hills to flowing waterfalls, each journey offers something special. So, pack your bags, drive safely, and let the rains make your travel experience unforgettable.