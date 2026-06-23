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Want to experience the magic of monsoon travel? These 5 scenic road trips are the perfect answer

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

Monsoon is the perfect time to explore scenic road trips filled with greenery, misty hills, and refreshing weather. These five beautiful routes offer a magical travel experience that every traveller should try once.

Monsoon destinations1/7

Monsoon destinations

Monsoon season turns ordinary landscapes into something magical. Roads get surrounded by greenery, waterfalls come alive, and the cool weather makes every journey more enjoyable. If you love travelling, the rainy season is the perfect time to plan a scenic road trip and experience nature at its best.

Mumbai to Lonavala – A Quick Rainy Escape2/7

Mumbai to Lonavala – A Quick Rainy Escape

This is one of the most popular monsoon drives in India. The route becomes extremely beautiful during rains, with misty hills and small waterfalls along the way. It’s a short trip, perfect for a weekend getaway with friends or family.

Bangalore to Coorg – Coffee and Clouds3/7

Bangalore to Coorg – Coffee and Clouds

The journey to Coorg during the monsoon feels like driving through clouds. Lush green coffee plantations, foggy roads, and fresh air make this trip relaxing and refreshing. It’s ideal for those who want a peaceful break.

Delhi to Rishikesh – Mountains and River Views4/7

Delhi to Rishikesh – Mountains and River Views

This road trip offers a mix of city and mountain views. As you get closer to Rishikesh, the scenery becomes greener and more peaceful. The Ganga River looks even more powerful and beautiful during the rainy season.

Pune to Mahabaleshwar – Misty Hill Station Drive5/7

Pune to Mahabaleshwar – Misty Hill Station Drive

This route is known for its winding roads and stunning valley views. During the monsoon, the entire area is covered in fog and greenery. Waterfalls and viewpoints add to the beauty of this peaceful hill station trip.

Guwahati to Cherrapunji – Into the Land of Rain6/7

Guwahati to Cherrapunji – Into the Land of Rain

Cherrapunji is famous for receiving heavy rainfall, making it a dream destination during the monsoon. The road trip is filled with clouds, waterfalls, and unique natural sights like living root bridges. It’s perfect for adventure lovers.

7/7

Monsoon road trips are all about enjoying nature in its purest form. From misty hills to flowing waterfalls, each journey offers something special. So, pack your bags, drive safely, and let the rains make your travel experience unforgettable.

TAGS:
monsoon road trips
scenic road trips India
best monsoon travel destinations
rainy season travel
monsoon getaway ideas

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