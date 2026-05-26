Want to experience travel beyond destinations? These 5 scenic train journeys will redefine your trip
Discover five of the most beautiful train routes in the world that offer breathtaking views of mountains, rivers, and scenic landscapes. These journeys prove that sometimes the experience of travel is even more memorable than the destination itself.
Train journeys are not just about reaching a destination they are about enjoying the journey itself. From mountains and rivers to forests and coastal views, some train routes offer breathtaking scenery that feels like a moving postcard. If you love travel, these beautiful train rides around the world should definitely be on your bucket list.
Konkan Railway (India)
The Konkan Railway runs along India’s western coast, connecting Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. It is famous for its lush green landscapes, especially during the monsoon season.
Highlights: Waterfalls, tunnels, sea views
Why it’s special: A perfect mix of mountains, rivers, and coastline
Bernina Express (Switzerland to Italy)
This iconic train ride takes you through the stunning Alps, offering views of snow-covered peaks, glaciers, and beautiful valleys.
Highlights: Alpine scenery, glaciers, panoramic windows
Why it’s special: One of the highest railway crossings in Europe
The Jacobite Steam Train (Scotland)
Famous as the real-life Hogwarts Express, this steam train passes through the scenic Scottish Highlands.
Highlights: Glenfinnan Viaduct, lakes, mountains
Why it’s special: A magical journey through historic landscapes
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (India)
Also known as the “Toy Train,” this UNESCO World Heritage railway offers a charming ride through tea gardens and misty hills.
Highlights: Tea plantations, mountain views, Batasia Loop
Why it’s special: A slow, nostalgic journey through the Himalayas
Flam Railway (Norway)
The Flam Railway is one of the steepest train routes in the world, offering dramatic views of fjords, waterfalls, and mountains.
Highlights: Waterfalls, fjords, steep valleys
Why it’s special: One of the most scenic short train rides globally
These train routes prove that sometimes the journey is more beautiful than the destination. Whether it’s the coastal charm of India, the snowy Alps of Europe, or the magical landscapes of Scotland, each ride offers a unique experience. If you’re a travel lover, adding these scenic train journeys to your bucket list will surely give you memories for a lifetime.
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