Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3054485https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/want-to-feel-the-magic-of-pre-monsoon-nights-discover-5-stunning-places-in-maharashtra-to-spot-fireflies-in-june-3054485
NewsPhotosWant to feel the magic of pre-monsoon nights? Discover 5 stunning places in Maharashtra to spot fireflies in June
photoDetails

Want to feel the magic of pre-monsoon nights? Discover 5 stunning places in Maharashtra to spot fireflies in June

June is the perfect time to witness the magical glow of fireflies lighting up forests across Maharashtra during the pre-monsoon season. These five destinations offer a unique and unforgettable nature experience that feels like a real-life fairytale.

Updated:Jun 11, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Magic of pre-monsoon nights

1/7
Magic of pre-monsoon nights

June is a magical time in India, especially with the arrival of the monsoon. During this season, certain places light up naturally with thousands of glowing fireflies. Watching these tiny insects shine in the dark feels like a real-life fairy tale.

If you love nature and unique experiences, here are five beautiful places in Maharashtra where you can witness this magical sight.

Follow Us

Purushwadi, Maharashtra

2/7
Purushwadi, Maharashtra

Purushwadi is one of the most popular places to see fireflies in India. This small tribal village becomes a glowing paradise during June. Many travellers visit here for camping and night walks to enjoy the magical view of fireflies lighting up the trees.

Follow Us

Bhandardara, Maharashtra

3/7
Bhandardara, Maharashtra

Bhandardara is known for its peaceful lakes and scenic beauty. During the monsoon season, the area becomes even more special with fireflies glowing around the forests. It’s a perfect place for a relaxing getaway with a magical night experience.

Follow Us

Rajmachi, Maharashtra

4/7
Rajmachi, Maharashtra

Rajmachi is a famous trekking destination near Lonavala. In June, the trekking trails come alive with thousands of fireflies. The experience of walking in the dark with glowing lights all around is truly unforgettable for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Follow Us

Prabalmachi, Maharashtra

5/7
Prabalmachi, Maharashtra

Prabalmachi is another beautiful village near Mumbai known for its firefly sightings. The calm environment and greenery make it a great spot for camping. During June nights, the fireflies create a dreamy and peaceful atmosphere.

Follow Us

Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra

6/7
Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra

This wildlife sanctuary is rich in biodiversity and natural beauty. During June, you can spot fireflies glowing in the forest areas. It’s a perfect destination for those who love wildlife, along with unique natural experiences.

Follow Us

7/7

Watching fireflies glow in the dark is a rare and beautiful experience that you should not miss. These places in Maharashtra offer the perfect chance to enjoy this magical moment during June. Whether you are a nature lover, traveller, or photographer, this experience will stay with you forever.

Follow Us
fireflies in Maharashtra Junefirefly spots Indiapre monsoon travel Maharashtraglowing forest IndiaNature Travel India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Low price, high performance: 5 best mileage-focused motorcycles under Rs 90,000; Prices start at just Rs 57,000
camera icon10
title
longest serving indian prime minister
Longest-serving Indian Prime Ministers: Top 10 ranked after PM Modi hits record 4,399 days
camera icon5
title
Technology
5 best smartphones under Rs 30,000 for college students who love gaming + studies
camera icon8
title
Unique Villages In India
Checkmating despair: The tiny Indian village that traded alcohol for chess
camera icon11
title
Most-Awaited Indian Films Releasing In 2026
Most-anticipated movies releasing in the second-half of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' - Check full list