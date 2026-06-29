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Want to start earning early? Check out these 10 diploma courses after 12th

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Not every student wants to spend three or four years pursuing a traditional degree after Class 12. Diploma courses offer a faster route to industry-ready skills, helping students enter the workforce in as little as six months to two years. From healthcare and IT to hospitality, aviation and design, these programmes open doors to rewarding careers while allowing you to start earning sooner. Here are 10 popular diploma courses after Class 12 that can fast-track your career.

Not every student wants to spend three or four years pursuing a traditional degree after Class 12. Diploma courses offer a faster route to industry-ready skills, helping students enter the workforce in as little as six months to two years. From healthcare and IT to hospitality, aviation and design, these programmes open doors to rewarding careers while allowing you to start earning sooner. Here are 10 popular diploma courses after Class 12 that can fast-track your career.

Diploma in Hotel Management1/10

Diploma in Hotel Management

Career option: Hotel Manager, Front Office Executive, Food & Beverage Supervisor, Hospitality Executive, Resort Manager

Diploma in Digital Marketing2/10

Diploma in Digital Marketing

Career option: Digital Marketing Executive, SEO Specialist, Social Media Manager, Content Marketer, PPC Executive

Diploma in Graphic Design3/10

Diploma in Graphic Design

Career option: Graphic Designer, UI Designer, Visual Designer, Branding Executive, Illustrator

Diploma in Fashion Designing4/10

Diploma in Fashion Designing

Career option: Fashion Designer, Apparel Designer, Fashion Stylist, Merchandiser, Boutique Owner

Diploma in Interior Design5/10

Diploma in Interior Design

Career option: Interior Designer, Space Planner, Furniture Designer, Design Consultant, 3D Visualizer

Diploma in Computer Applications (DCA)6/10

Diploma in Computer Applications (DCA)

Career option: Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator, Office Executive, IT Support Executive, Junior Programmer

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)7/10

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)

Career option: Medical Laboratory Technician, Pathology Lab Technologist, Blood Bank Technician, Lab Supervisor

Diploma in Radiology & Imaging Technology8/10

Diploma in Radiology & Imaging Technology

Career option: Radiology Technician, MRI Technician, CT Scan Technician, X-ray Technician, Diagnostic Imaging Technologist

Diploma in Animation and Multimedia9/10

Diploma in Animation and Multimedia

Career option: Animator, VFX Artist, 2D/3D Designer, Motion Graphics Designer, Video Editor, Game Artist

Diploma in Aviation, Hospitality & Travel Management10/10

Diploma in Aviation, Hospitality & Travel Management

Career option: Cabin Crew, Ground Staff, Airport Operations Executive, Customer Service Executive, Travel Consultant, Airline Ticketing Executive

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