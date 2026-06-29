/Want to start earning early? Check out these 10 diploma courses after 12th

Not every student wants to spend three or four years pursuing a traditional degree after Class 12. Diploma courses offer a faster route to industry-ready skills, helping students enter the workforce in as little as six months to two years. From healthcare and IT to hospitality, aviation and design, these programmes open doors to rewarding careers while allowing you to start earning sooner. Here are 10 popular diploma courses after Class 12 that can fast-track your career.
Career option: Hotel Manager, Front Office Executive, Food & Beverage Supervisor, Hospitality Executive, Resort Manager
Career option: Digital Marketing Executive, SEO Specialist, Social Media Manager, Content Marketer, PPC Executive
Career option: Graphic Designer, UI Designer, Visual Designer, Branding Executive, Illustrator
Career option: Fashion Designer, Apparel Designer, Fashion Stylist, Merchandiser, Boutique Owner
Career option: Interior Designer, Space Planner, Furniture Designer, Design Consultant, 3D Visualizer
Career option: Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator, Office Executive, IT Support Executive, Junior Programmer
Career option: Medical Laboratory Technician, Pathology Lab Technologist, Blood Bank Technician, Lab Supervisor
Career option: Radiology Technician, MRI Technician, CT Scan Technician, X-ray Technician, Diagnostic Imaging Technologist
Career option: Animator, VFX Artist, 2D/3D Designer, Motion Graphics Designer, Video Editor, Game Artist
Career option: Cabin Crew, Ground Staff, Airport Operations Executive, Customer Service Executive, Travel Consultant, Airline Ticketing Executive