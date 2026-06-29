News

/ Photos

Photos / Want to start earning early? Check out these 10 diploma courses after 12th

Want to start earning early? Check out these 10 diploma courses after 12th

Written By Simran Akhouri Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:28 PM IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:28 PM IST join share

Not every student wants to spend three or four years pursuing a traditional degree after Class 12. Diploma courses offer a faster route to industry-ready skills, helping students enter the workforce in as little as six months to two years. From healthcare and IT to hospitality, aviation and design, these programmes open doors to rewarding careers while allowing you to start earning sooner. Here are 10 popular diploma courses after Class 12 that can fast-track your career.

Not every student wants to spend three or four years pursuing a traditional degree after Class 12. Diploma courses offer a faster route to industry-ready skills, helping students enter the workforce in as little as six months to two years. From healthcare and IT to hospitality, aviation and design, these programmes open doors to rewarding careers while allowing you to start earning sooner. Here are 10 popular diploma courses after Class 12 that can fast-track your career.

1 /10 Diploma in Hotel Management Career option: Hotel Manager, Front Office Executive, Food & Beverage Supervisor, Hospitality Executive, Resort Manager

2 /10 Diploma in Digital Marketing Career option: Digital Marketing Executive, SEO Specialist, Social Media Manager, Content Marketer, PPC Executive

3 /10 Diploma in Graphic Design Career option: Graphic Designer, UI Designer, Visual Designer, Branding Executive, Illustrator

4 /10 Diploma in Fashion Designing Career option: Fashion Designer, Apparel Designer, Fashion Stylist, Merchandiser, Boutique Owner

5 /10 Diploma in Interior Design Career option: Interior Designer, Space Planner, Furniture Designer, Design Consultant, 3D Visualizer

6 /10 Diploma in Computer Applications (DCA) Career option: Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator, Office Executive, IT Support Executive, Junior Programmer

7 /10 Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) Career option: Medical Laboratory Technician, Pathology Lab Technologist, Blood Bank Technician, Lab Supervisor

8 /10 Diploma in Radiology & Imaging Technology Career option: Radiology Technician, MRI Technician, CT Scan Technician, X-ray Technician, Diagnostic Imaging Technologist

9 /10 Diploma in Animation and Multimedia Career option: Animator, VFX Artist, 2D/3D Designer, Motion Graphics Designer, Video Editor, Game Artist