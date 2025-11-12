Watch Astonishing View Of Northern Lights 2025 When And Where To See The Spectacular Sky Show Of Lights

1 / 11

The dazzling Northern Lights—one of nature’s most mesmerizing spectacles—could light up the skies across the U.S. tonight (November 11–12, 2025). Thanks to a series of powerful solar eruptions heading toward Earth, skywatchers across at least 21 U.S. states might witness this breathtaking phenomenon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a rare G4 geomagnetic storm watch, predicting vibrant auroras far beyond their usual Arctic range. If weather conditions stay clear, this could be one of the most widespread aurora sightings of the year.