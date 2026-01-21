Advertisement
What Is A Solar Radiation Storm And Why Are Satellites And Flights On Alert? NOAA Explains The Latest Space Weather Threat
A powerful solar radiation storm has reached Earth, prompting NOAA to place satellites and flights on alert. The rare space weather event could impact high-altitude communications while also creating stunning aurora displays.

Updated:Jan 21, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
A Rare Solar Event Hits Earth

A powerful burst of energy from the Sun has reached Earth, triggering the strongest solar radiation storm in nearly 20 years. Scientists are closely monitoring the situation as it impacts satellites, flights, and space-based technology, while also creating stunning aurora displays.

What Is a Solar Radiation Storm?

A solar radiation storm happens when the Sun releases high-energy particles that travel rapidly through space. When these particles reach Earth, they interact with our planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere, sometimes affecting technology and lighting up the sky.

NOAA Confirms a Severe S4-Level Storm

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has confirmed that Earth is currently experiencing a Severe (S4) solar radiation storm. This is the most intense storm of its kind since October 2003.

Why Is an S4 Storm So Serious?

Solar radiation storms are rated on a five-level scale (S1 to S5).

S4 means severe

Such storms are rare and usually happen near the peak of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle. They mainly affect space systems and high-altitude operations.

Impact on Satellites and Space Systems

Satellites may experience:

Signal interference

Temporary communication issues

Minor stress on onboard electronics

Satellite operators and space agencies are on alert to prevent disruptions.

Flights and Aviation on Alert

High-altitude and polar-route flights could face:

Radio communication disruptions

Navigation challenges

Slightly increased radiation exposure for crew and passengers

Airlines have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Who Has Been Alerted?

The SWPC has informed key stakeholders, including:

Airlines

NASA

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Emergency management agencies

Early warnings help reduce risks and keep systems running smoothly.

Northern Lights May Appear in New Areas

One positive outcome of this storm is expanded aurora visibility.

Northern lights may be seen much farther south than usual

Best viewing: clear skies, low light pollution, late night to early morning. This makes a normally invisible space event visible to many.

Why Do Solar Storms Create Auroras?

Auroras occur when charged solar particles collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. These collisions release energy as colorful lights greens, pinks, and purples. Stronger storms allow auroras to spread into regions that don’t normally see them.

Solar radiation levels are expected to remain elevated for the next few days, with intensity rising and falling as the storm evolves. Scientists will continue monitoring the situation closely. While the storm poses little risk to people on the ground, it serves as a powerful reminder of how closely our modern world is connected to space weather.

