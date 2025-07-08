Advertisement
What Is Indian Navy Project-77? Nuclear Submarines With Hypersonic Missiles To Dominate Indo-Pacific

The Indian Navy is set to significantly boost its strength with a new master plan called 'Project-77'. Under this project, the Navy is developing advanced submarines capable of launching missiles at supersonic or hypersonic speeds from underwater without giving any hint to the enemy. 

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Why is there a need for hypersonic missiles?

Why is there a need for hypersonic missiles?

According to reports, India’s older submarines used subsonic missiles for long-range attacks. These missiles used to fly just above the water surface. The biggest drawback was that once they entered enemy territory, the element of surprise was lost because of their slower speed. This gave enemy radars enough time to detect, track, and intercept them.

What is Project-77?

Under Project-77, the Indian Navy plans to build a fleet of six nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs). As per the reports, these submarines are being developed indigenously in collaboration with major Indian companies like DRDO and L&T. 

These submarines will be different from India’s existing Arihant-class submarines. Unlike Arihant-class, which are strategic, the SSNs under Project-77 will be tactical submarines, meaning they’ll be deployed directly in combat situations. 

These submarines will strengthen India's hold over forward sea zones and ensure a rapid response in any conflict scenario.

India to Assert Dominance in Indo-Pacific

According to reports, DRDO is developing next-generation hypersonic missiles with a range of 1,500 to 2,000 kilometers. This extended range means that India's SSN submarines will be capable of carrying out deep-strike missions while staying far beyond the reach of enemy radars and defense systems. (Image: ANI)

