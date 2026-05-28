What is Nautapa?: How are the hottest 9 days of summer linked with the monsoon

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Nautapa is a traditional Indian phenomenon marking the nine hottest days of summer. The term derived from Hindi words "Nau" (nine) and "Tapa" (heat). Rooted in Hindu astrology, it begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra (a prominent star/constellation), typically late May to early June, bringing peak scorching temperatures, especially in North and Western India like Rajasthan. During this period, the Sun’s rays are considered intense, striking almost vertically on Northern Hemisphere, causing temperatures in the region to rise sharply.