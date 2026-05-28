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NewsPhotosWhat is Nautapa?: How are the hottest 9 days of summer linked with the monsoon
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What is Nautapa?: How are the hottest 9 days of summer linked with the monsoon

Nautapa is a traditional Indian phenomenon marking the nine hottest days of summer. The term derived from Hindi words "Nau" (nine) and "Tapa" (heat). Rooted in Hindu astrology, it begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra (a prominent star/constellation), typically late May to early June, bringing peak scorching temperatures, especially in North and Western India like Rajasthan. During this period, the Sun’s rays are considered intense, striking almost vertically on Northern Hemisphere, causing temperatures in the region to rise sharply. 

Updated:May 28, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
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Most affected areas

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Most affected areas

Northern and central India are the most affected during Nautapa, with regions such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar frequently experiencing intense heatwave conditions in this period.

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Astronomical trigger

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Astronomical trigger

Nautapa starts with Sun’s entry into Rohini Nakshatra(a prominent star/constellation); lasts exactly nine days.

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Nautapa-Monsoon link

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Nautapa-Monsoon link

Nautapa is often associated with the monsoon in traditional beliefs. It is believed that the intense heat during these nine days helps set the stage for a favourable monsoon and adequate rainfall later in the season.

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Cultural folklore

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Cultural folklore

Deeply embedded in agrarian traditions; farmers track it for weather and livelihood predictions.

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Science behind Nautapa

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Science behind Nautapa

The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave warnings, but does not formally recognise Nautapa as a scientific weather event. However, late May typically marks one of the hottest phases of the year in India, before the onset of monsoon winds, which naturally leads to extreme temperatures.

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Problems, Nautapa can cause

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Problems, Nautapa can cause

Severe heat during Nautapa can cause dehydration, heatstroke, exhaustion, and water shortages. Heatwave conditions particularly affect children, the elderly, outdoor labourers, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

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Precautionary measures during Nautapa

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Precautionary measures during Nautapa

Health experts recommend maintaining proper hydration, avoiding exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, wearing light and breathable cotton clothing, and reducing outdoor activities. Carrying umbrellas or caps and consuming adequate water can also help protect against heat-related illnesses.

 

(Image Credit: Pexels)

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