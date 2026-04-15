Where India’s fighter jets come from and how the fleet developed over time
India’s air power today is built on a mix of international partnerships and aircraft manufactured within the country. Fighter jets in the Indian Air Force (IAF) come from several countries, and over time, domestic manufacturing has also developed. This gallery breaks down how India built one of Asia’s most diverse fighter fleets, which aircraft came from where and how the journey started.
Sky power explained
With hundreds of fighter jets in active service, India has one of the largest air forces in the world. These aircraft have not been procured from one source only. They come from different countries and are also built in India under license or indigenous programmes. The fleet has grown over decades through imports, joint production and domestic design efforts. (Photo: Wikipedia)
First jet step in Asia
India was among the first countries in Asia to operate fighter jets after independence. In 1948, the IAF introduced the de Havilland Vampire, a British-designed jet. With this move, it became the first air force in Asia to fly and operate jet combat aircraft, setting the base for future expansion. (Photo: Reddit)
International jet sources
India’s fighter fleet today includes aircraft from multiple suppliers across the world. Russian-origin jets like the Su-30MKI and MiG-29 make up a major part of the fleet. French platforms such as the Rafale and Mirage 2000 add advanced combat capability. British-origin Jaguar aircraft also continue to serve in strike roles. This mix has helped India build operational depth across different mission types. (Photo: IAF)
India’s first indigenous jet
India’s first indigenous fighter jet was the HAL HF-24 Marut. It flew for the first time in 1961 and was built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Built with German engineer Kurt Tank’s input, the aircraft became India’s first real attempt at domestically building a combat jet. While its performance had limits, it became a foundation for later indigenous projects. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Modern indigenous push
India’s modern homegrown fighter effort is led by the HAL Tejas. It is a light combat aircraft manufactured to replace older platforms in several roles. Along with this, India has also cleared development work on a fifth-generation stealth fighter project known as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is expected to move into prototype stages in the coming years. (Photo: X/SpokespersonMoD)
Fighter fleet today
The IAF operates roughly over 500 fighter aircraft across different categories. These jets are grouped into squadrons and assigned roles such as air defence, strike missions and multi-role combat. While exact numbers vary due to retirements and inductions, the fleet continues to depend on both imported platforms and Indian-built systems like the Tejas. (Photo: IAF)
Why the mix matters
Each aircraft in India’s fleet serves a specific role. The Su-30MKI handles long-range missions, the Rafale brings advanced strike and air dominance capability. The Tejas supports lighter combat needs. This combination helps the air force cover a wide range of operational requirements without depending on a single aircraft type. (Photo: Instagram)
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