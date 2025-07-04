Where The Rain Feels Like A Love Song: 7 Dreamy Monsoon Getaways For Couples In India
This list of 7 monsoon getaways in India are perfect for couples seeking romance who seeks to be in nature. From the misty hills of Munnar to the Coorg in Karnataka each and every destination here during the rainy season feels like a romantic retreat in India. These 7 destinations offers a breathtaking view specially during the monsoon and promises magic and memories.
1. Munnar, Kerala:
Munnar, Kerala: This place is covered in rolling tea gardens and misty hills. Munnar transform into a romantic haven during the monsoon, and the scent of wet earth, gushing waterfalls and serene backdrops. Here ui can stay in a cozy hilltop cottage and enjoy freshly brewed tea.
2. Coorg, Karnataka:
Coorg, Karnataka: This place is known as the Scotland of India and this place looks more beautiful when it rains. Here you can experience lush coffee plantations, foggy landscapes, and soft drizzles that create an intimate vibe. Couples can enjoy plantation walks and riverside picnics
3. Udaipur, Rajasthan:
Udaipur, Rajasthan: This city becomes way too vibrant during the rain. Monsoon turns the City of Lakes into a watercolor painting—cool breezes, rippling lake waters, and overcast skies. Enjoy boat rides on Lake Pichola or sunset views from Sajjangarh Palace. Udaipur’s royal ambiance and romantic aura make it an ideal escape for couples looking to slow down and reconnect.
4. Lonavala, Maharashtra:
Lonavala, Maharashtra: Here you can reach by a short drive from Mumbai and Pune. Lonavala bursts into life during the rains and you can there enjoy astonishing view.Here you can enjoy Verdant valleys, cloud-covered cliffs, and roaring waterfalls and for couples it will set the mood for romance. Also explore hidden caves and share roadside corn on the cob.
5. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya:
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: This place is considered as the rainiest places on earth. And this place offers unmatched monsoon magic.Here you can experience living on root bridges, explore misty trails, and listen to the sound of rain hitting the dense forests and this place is perfect for couples who crave raw and untouched beauty.
6. Wayanad, Kerala:
Wayanad, Kerala: This place is soothing and a blend of rainforest, waterfalls, and spice plantations. Wayanad is a monsoon gem and here the air smells like cardamom and rain whereas the treetop stays and forest resorts offer privacy and peace. Explore the trek to hidden waterfalls or just relax on your balcony.
7. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu:
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu: This place in the rain seems like a poetic-escape with glassy lakes and winding paths. Here, experience the Coaker's walk, take a pedal boat on the lake or just enjoy the view from the hillside stay. It's an offbeat location where you can find peace and romatic retreats that are wrapped in clouds.
